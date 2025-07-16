One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

They’ll let you talk about myocarditis.

But the moment you bring up cancer, stillbirths, or infertility?

Total silence.

Why?

Because, as Dr. William Makis warns, proving those links doesn’t just raise questions.

It detonates the entire mRNA platform.

“They’re willing to accept [the jabs] damage the heart…but they’ll never admit they cause cancer. Because if you prove causality for cancer, miscarriages, stillbirths, and effects on fertility…that is the end for the entire mRNA platform.”

— Dr. William Makis

This clip of radiologist, oncologist, and cancer researcher Dr. William Makis is taken from a conversation with Michael Gray Griffith and Dr. Paul Oosterhuis posted to the Cafe Locked Out Rumble channel on July 9, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"One thing I wanted to really stress is that what we saw in the United States is sort of a reaffirming of, yes, the vaccines cause damage to the heart. And that's what they're willing to accept. They're willing to accept damage to the heart. So there's a new warning put on the vaccines. Yes, it may damage the hearts of male teens and so on. What they don't tell you is it damages the hearts of young girls as well, young women, children who are dying suddenly and unexpectedly. So that they won't tell us, but. But they're willing to admit some damage to the heart.

"They might be willing to admit some blood clots. But there are certain things that are completely off limits. Whether it's, you know, RFK Jr.'s HHS, the new United States administration, you know, Canada, Australia, uk. There are certain things they will never admit, that the vaccine cause one is cancer. They will never, ever, ever admit. They will fight this tooth and nail. Because if you prove causality between the jabs and cancer, that is the end for that entire platform, for that entire mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology.

"Because, you know, it's not just the spike protein that may be causing the cancer. You know, interactions with P53 and so on. I mean, there's the lipid nanoparticle that delivers this garbage to the bone marrow, to the testes, ovaries, crosses the blood brain barrier, delivers it to the brain, crosses the placenta, delivers it to the fetus. This technology is dead. If there's enough evidence that it's causing cancer, that's the end of the MRNA technology. So they'll never admit that. They'll never admit the miscarriages, stillbirths, and effect on fertility. That's another thing that's taboo.

"And so, you know, when we had some doctors, and some nurses leak data from hospitals in Canada that there was a skyrocketing of stillbirths and so on that was buried immediately and they came after them right away. Right? So those are things that will never be admitted. It's too sensitive of a topic. And I think it puts a nail in the coffin of the, for the entire technology. It's not just the COVID vaccines, mRNA vaccines, it's the influenza mRNA vaccines, it's the RSV MRNA vaccines. These problems are going to recur because Moderna and Pfizer have told us that they will keep using the same manufacturing process for every vaccine that's gonna come down the pipe.

"They've told us same Lipid nanoparticles, probably the same, you know, manufacturing with E. Coli, mass manufacturing with these E. Coli plasmids and so on. They're not going to clean up the DNA contamination. They're not going to fix the issue of the lipid nanoparticles getting into systemic circulation and dumping genetic material into the bone marrow, brain testes, ovaries and all over the body. They're not fixing any of that because as far as they're concerned, it doesn't exist. The problem is not there.

"But they're not gonna, they're not gonna fix any of this. And they'll never admit cancer, they'll never admit stillbirths, fertility issues. And like you said, can, you know, if there's integration events, let's say if some, some of this genetic material is integrated, can it be passed down to the next generations? I mean that is, imagine you're passing down the spike protein into the next generation because it's been integrated, into oocytes or spermatozoa and so on. I mean, this is catastrophic. We're talking catastrophic, events for the human race."

