Exposing The Darkness

ClearMiddle
3h

The lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) alone are reason enough to put an end to this, but there's no reason to have started it to begin with unless you actually believe that God got things wrong, or that he doesn't exist and that we're the defective product of accidental something-from-nothing (which is impossible), and that only Science™ can set things right.

The BarefootHealer
3h

While what Dr Makis says is real, I disagree re his assessment that they will never admit the mRNA platform is responsible.

They absolutely will, when it suits their purpose to do so.

Which is in about 2-3yrs, when they cannot hide the disabilities data from the public within the economic data, when the insurance industry tanks because its surpassed its working boundary, and most importantly, when they are ready to connect universal basic income-attached to the digital ID they are currently implementing.🙂

That's when they'll admit it, to be used as rationale for implementing "protections" under a "humanitarian" emergency.

#follownone #mistakeswereNOTmade #mistakesARENOTbeingmade

