By Frank Bergman June 3, 2025

A world-renowned oncologist has issued a major warning to the public about the global surge in deadly “turbo cancers” among those who received “horrible” Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The warning was issued by Dr. Angus Dalgleish, who warns that the mRNA injections are “not vaccines.”

During an appearance on the Sky News TV network in the UK, Dalgleish revealed that he’s “terrified” about the long-term impact of the global mass “vaccination” campaign.

Dalgleish is a professor of oncology at the prestigious St George’s Hospital Medical School in London.

He has become one of the leading voices in raising concerns about the links between mRNA injections and rapidly spreading aggressive cancers.

“This is Nuremberg trial stuff,” Dr. Dalgleish declared.

“These were not vaccines.

“These were horrible gene therapies that could actually integrate into your genome,” he explains.

“And this is one of the reasons we’re seeing this horrendous rise in turbo cancers.”

“I am terrified about what they have done to our children,” the professor added.

“They were never, ever effective… and they were never, ever safe.”

WATCH:

Professor Dalgleish has long expressed concerns about the link between Covid mRNA shots and an observed increase in certain aggressive cancers.

In his statements, Professor Dalgleish notes that he has observed relapses in melanoma patients who had been stable for years following their Covid mRNA “booster” shots.

He also mentions that other oncologists from around the world have reported similar patterns, including increased incidences of lymphomas, leukaemias, and kidney cancers post-mRNA injection.

Additionally, his colorectal cancer colleagues have reported an “epidemic of explosive cancers,” characterized by multiple metastatic spreads in the liver and elsewhere.

Dalgleish suggests that these occurrences are predominantly in patients who received the Covid shots, often due to travel requirements or work-related mandates.

He believes that T cell suppression following “vaccination” could be a contributing factor, as immunotherapy is typically effective in these cancers.

Dr. Dalgleish also raises concerns about potential DNA plasmid and SV40 integration promoting cancer development.

He has also highlighted reports that the mRNA spike protein may bind to p53 and other cancer suppressor genes.

Dalgleish is not alone in this view, however.

In April, several leading oncologists warned that a devastating “turbo cancer” surge is about to “explode” among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines,” as Slay News reported.

Some of the world’s most highly respected cancer experts are sounding the alarm over concerns of the looming health crisis.

The warnings were revealed in a special report from John Bowne for InfoWars.

Among the experts warning of a turbo cancer explosion are Professor Dalgleish, oncologist Dr. William Makis, statistician John Beaudoin Sr., epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher MPH, pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, and others.

WATCH:

Since the “vaccines” were first rolled out for public use in early 2021, a new phenomenon has emerged that has been dubbed “turbo cancer” by oncologists.

These rapidly developing, aggressive cancers have been soaring among people who received the mRNA injections.

Doctors have revealed that the cancers are so aggressive that seemingly healthy patients can die within a week of being diagnosed.

However, while turbo cancer cases have been skyrocketing, multiple oncologists are warning that the crisis is about to get far worse.

Source: slaynews.com

