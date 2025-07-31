One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

Prof. Angus Dalgleish: "Ban all messenger RNA vaccines...and the science that's been used to justify everything from the lockdown, the masks, the distancing, is all complete, utter crap...I would actually really push for a Nuremberg type investigation on this."

This clip of Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London, is taken from a video posted to the WTF Is Going On Official YouTube channel on July 26, 2025.

"My simple thing is ban all messenger RNA vaccines. Never, ever, ever. And now I've looked into it a lot more carefully. There's a lot more vaccines that need very careful reevaluation, whether they should be pulled as what we've done is we've looked into all the science that's been used to justify everything from the lockdown, the masks, the distancing, all complete, utter crap. There's no scientific basis for any of it whatsoever.

"We started to look at all the evidence about the vaccines, induce a good immune response and what have you. And the justification for the boosters on the ground. The antibodies fall off very quickly. Antibodies fall off very quickly. When you get infected, when you have a vaccine, that's what they do. Otherwise you have antibodies coming out your ears, which is basically what they're the simpletons who actually pushed this forward, went.

"And the more I looked at it, the more I realized we had to actually document this. And I just use this little push. And my colleagues and I, I started writing this about lockdown, but we found there was so much science, they said, follow the science. There was no science. People like me shouting. None of us were asked to call in at a debate of this, not one of us. We were told like, post office submasters, sub postmasters that we were the only one. I've subsequently found there was loads of people like me, so said exactly the same thing to the Cabinet, to SAGE, to Whitty, to Vallance, and they totally chose to ignore us.

"And I basically want to make sure and support you with this, the World Council for Health that we get in a situation that this can never ever be inflicted on the British people or the people of the world ever again. I believe we need to hold everyone to account. And I would actually really push for a Nuremberg type investigation on this. We mentioned the who. I've always said that we should withdraw from the WHO because they wanted all that power so they could get us to lock down again with one case of bird flu in Mexico. They're terribly keen to do that, to push more vaccines. And we have to rise up and stop it."

