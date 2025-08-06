Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Klaus Hubbertz
2h

Jabbed and boosted ... and now died of turbo-cancer at age 33 ??? ...

Move-on folks, NOTHING to see here !!!

John Roberts
2h

I don’t know rather to cry or to scream bloody murder.

Does anyone in governmental authority care about these people that are dying or have died ???

I think they are more concerned about covering their own ass !!!

