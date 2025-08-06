One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Baxter Dmitry August 6, 2025

Hollywood actress Kelley Mack, best known for her role as Addy on The Walking Dead, has died after a short battle with turbo cancer. She was 33.

Mack passed away on Saturday in Cincinnati after battling glioma, a rare and aggressive type of tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord, according to a statement on the social networking site CaringBridge.

Rising star Kelley was pressured into getting the shots to stay eligible for roles on Chicago Med, along with various films and commercials.

Just months later, in September 2024, she was diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma. The turbo cancer spread rapidly, and within a year, it claimed her life.

It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go,” read a post on Mack’s Instagram on Tuesday.

Mack, born Kelley Lynne Klebenow in Cincinnati, was also known for her appearances in popular television shows such as “Chicago Med” and “9-1-1.”

Her career spanned 35 actress credits and five producer credits. She also appeared in commercials for brands like Dr. Pepper and Chick-fil-A and did voice-over work, including for the Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

“Kelley was known for her warmth, creativity and unwavering support for those around her,” said a statement. “Her infectious enthusiasm and dedication to her work inspired countless others in the industry and beyond.”

