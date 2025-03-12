One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Amy Mek March 11, 2025

Over the last few years, the National Citizen’s Inquiry (NCI) has traversed Canada, gathering sworn testimony from experts and victims alike on the disastrous consequences of COVID-19 measures, with a particular emphasis on the experimental mRNA injections.

One of the most harrowing testimonies came from Canadian oncologist Dr. William Makis, who has been at the forefront of exposing the unprecedented rise in aggressive cancers following mass inoculation campaigns. His findings have led to relentless persecution by Canadian authorities, including the Alberta government, which is now seeking a jail term against him for his defiant stance against these gene therapy injections.

The Explosion of ‘Turbo Cancer’ Among the Young

Dr. Makis, a specialist in nuclear medicine and oncology, laid out a damning case against the continued administration of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, particularly in children. Through meticulous analysis of data from Canada’s adverse event reporting system, the World Health Organization’s VigiAccess, and the U.S. VAERS database, he revealed a horrifying trend—cancers developing at an unprecedented rate and with unparalleled aggression in vaccinated individuals, including children as young as six months old.’

The Grim Statistics:

Over 3 million Canadian children have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Canada officially reports 488 post-vaccine deaths but dismisses them without proper investigation.

The WHO database, in contrast, reports over 200,000 serious adverse events in children following vaccination.

In Australia, a smaller but similarly vaccinated country, at least nine child deaths were attributed to the vaccine.

The U.S. VAERS system records 538 child deaths post-mRNA vaccination, with disturbing patterns of “turbo cancers”.

Turbo cancers appear within weeks or months of vaccination, affecting organs like the heart, brain, lymph nodes, and bone marrow at an alarming rate.

Cover-Ups and Statistical Manipulation

Dr. Makis highlighted how the Canadian government systematically underreports vaccine injuries and deaths, using vague classifications such as “indeterminate” or “unrelated” to dismiss fatal adverse events. Further, deaths occurring within 14 days of vaccination are counted as unvaccinated, further skewing the data to mask the true dangers of these injections.

The Political Suppression of Medical Truth

Beyond the medical catastrophe, Dr. Makis exposed the ruthless political persecution of doctors who dared to challenge the COVID-19 narrative. He himself has faced years of legal battles, financial strangulation, and professional exile.

How Canada Silences Dissenting Doctors:

Dr. Makis’ income sources, including Twitter and GiveSendGo, have been systematically blocked or raided, leaving him financially crippled for standing by his medical oath.. Furthermore, the Alberta government is seeking a jail term for Makis‘ speaking his medical truth.

The Q&A Session: Critical Insights Into Vaccine-Induced Cancers and Alternative Treatments

In a moment of defiance which is fully representative of Dr. Makis’ struggle against the new Canadian medical tyranny and censorship, Dr. Makis was able to discuss potential treatments for what he calls “mRNA-induced turbo cancers”. He urged patients to seek repurposed drugs, particularly ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and mebendazole or Fenbendazole, which have shown promise in slowing or reversing some of these cancers.

Disturbing Trends in Post-Vaccine Cancer Cases:

Lymphoma is the most common vaccine-induced cancer, followed by aggressive brain tumors, colon cancer in children, and soft-tissue sarcomas.

Cancers are now presenting at younger ages and at more advanced stages than ever before.

Conventional treatments are failing, as these vaccine-driven cancers resist chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy.

The spike protein is found in every cancerous cell in patients who received the mRNA vaccine.

The Call to Action: Halt the Injections, Demand Accountability

Dr. Makis issued an urgent plea to halt the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, especially in children and pregnant women. He called for:

Immediate removal of mRNA injections from all childhood vaccination schedules.

A national investigation into vaccine injuries and deaths, including pathological autopsies on suspected victims.

A complete overhaul of Canada’s adverse event reporting system, which is currently a fraudulent tool of suppression.

Legal and financial support for persecuted doctors who refuse to compromise their medical ethics.

A Medical and Political Scandal of Unprecedented Proportions

Dr. Makis’ testimony at the NCI on March 8, 2025, is a damning indictment of the Canadian government’s reckless complicity in one of the greatest medical scandals of all time. His words resonate as both a dire warning and a call to action—to expose the truth, protect our children, and hold those responsible accountable.

The question remains: Will Canada wake up before more lives are destroyed?

Source: rairfoundation.com

