MASS MURDER by Injection: Dr. Makis Exposes the mRNA Turbo Cancer Scandal and Canada's Cover-Up
A Medical and Political Scandal of Unprecedented Proportions
By Amy Mek March 11, 2025
Over the last few years, the National Citizen’s Inquiry (NCI) has traversed Canada, gathering sworn testimony from experts and victims alike on the disastrous consequences of COVID-19 measures, with a particular emphasis on the experimental mRNA injections.
One of the most harrowing testimonies came from Canadian oncologist Dr. William Makis, who has been at the forefront of exposing the unprecedented rise in aggressive cancers following mass inoculation campaigns. His findings have led to relentless persecution by Canadian authorities, including the Alberta government, which is now seeking a jail term against him for his defiant stance against these gene therapy injections.
The Explosion of ‘Turbo Cancer’ Among the Young
Dr. Makis, a specialist in nuclear medicine and oncology, laid out a damning case against the continued administration of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, particularly in children. Through meticulous analysis of data from Canada’s adverse event reporting system, the World Health Organization’s VigiAccess, and the U.S. VAERS database, he revealed a horrifying trend—cancers developing at an unprecedented rate and with unparalleled aggression in vaccinated individuals, including children as young as six months old.’
The Grim Statistics:
Over 3 million Canadian children have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Canada officially reports 488 post-vaccine deaths but dismisses them without proper investigation.
The WHO database, in contrast, reports over 200,000 serious adverse events in children following vaccination.
In Australia, a smaller but similarly vaccinated country, at least nine child deaths were attributed to the vaccine.
The U.S. VAERS system records 538 child deaths post-mRNA vaccination, with disturbing patterns of “turbo cancers”.
Turbo cancers appear within weeks or months of vaccination, affecting organs like the heart, brain, lymph nodes, and bone marrow at an alarming rate.
Cover-Ups and Statistical Manipulation
Dr. Makis highlighted how the Canadian government systematically underreports vaccine injuries and deaths, using vague classifications such as “indeterminate” or “unrelated” to dismiss fatal adverse events. Further, deaths occurring within 14 days of vaccination are counted as unvaccinated, further skewing the data to mask the true dangers of these injections.
The Political Suppression of Medical Truth
Beyond the medical catastrophe, Dr. Makis exposed the ruthless political persecution of doctors who dared to challenge the COVID-19 narrative. He himself has faced years of legal battles, financial strangulation, and professional exile.
How Canada Silences Dissenting Doctors:
Dr. Makis’ income sources, including Twitter and GiveSendGo, have been systematically blocked or raided, leaving him financially crippled for standing by his medical oath.. Furthermore, the Alberta government is seeking a jail term for Makis‘ speaking his medical truth.
The Q&A Session: Critical Insights Into Vaccine-Induced Cancers and Alternative Treatments
In a moment of defiance which is fully representative of Dr. Makis’ struggle against the new Canadian medical tyranny and censorship, Dr. Makis was able to discuss potential treatments for what he calls “mRNA-induced turbo cancers”. He urged patients to seek repurposed drugs, particularly ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and mebendazole or Fenbendazole, which have shown promise in slowing or reversing some of these cancers.
Disturbing Trends in Post-Vaccine Cancer Cases:
Lymphoma is the most common vaccine-induced cancer, followed by aggressive brain tumors, colon cancer in children, and soft-tissue sarcomas.
Cancers are now presenting at younger ages and at more advanced stages than ever before.
Conventional treatments are failing, as these vaccine-driven cancers resist chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy.
The spike protein is found in every cancerous cell in patients who received the mRNA vaccine.
The Call to Action: Halt the Injections, Demand Accountability
Dr. Makis issued an urgent plea to halt the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, especially in children and pregnant women. He called for:
Immediate removal of mRNA injections from all childhood vaccination schedules.
A national investigation into vaccine injuries and deaths, including pathological autopsies on suspected victims.
A complete overhaul of Canada’s adverse event reporting system, which is currently a fraudulent tool of suppression.
Legal and financial support for persecuted doctors who refuse to compromise their medical ethics.
Dr. Makis’ testimony at the NCI on March 8, 2025, is a damning indictment of the Canadian government’s reckless complicity in one of the greatest medical scandals of all time. His words resonate as both a dire warning and a call to action—to expose the truth, protect our children, and hold those responsible accountable.
The question remains: Will Canada wake up before more lives are destroyed?
Source: rairfoundation.com
Seems doubtful we'll soon rid ourselves of this medical mafia, right?
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.