For years, public health officials and media outlets repeated the line that Covid vaccines “saved millions of lives.”

But a new deep-dive analysis reveals that those figures came from models, not reality, and that the models themselves were built on false premises.

The researchers’ verdict: the foundation of the Covid vaccine narrative was pure “garbage science.”

By Frank Bergman October 11, 2025

A bombshell new analysis has concluded that the “safe and effective” narratives used to push mass Covid mRNA “vaccination” onto the general public were based on false information.

The study from leading Canadian researchers has shredded one of the central claims used to justify mass vaccination: that the injections “saved millions of lives.”

The report was published this week by the nonprofit Correlation.

It directly challenges high-profile assertions made by prominent pro-vaccine figures like Dr. Peter Hotez and amplified by corporate media outlets.

Hotez repeatedly cited a 2022 study by Dr. Meagan Fitzpatrick claiming Covid “vaccines” prevented 3.2 million deaths in the U.S. alone.

The numbers were widely parroted by the corporate press and even cited in congressional testimony.

However, according to all-cause mortality experts Denis Rancourt, Ph.D., and Joseph Hickey, Ph.D., those claims are based on “counterfactual theoretical calculations.”

The numbers were essentially plucked out of thin air by computer models built on flawed assumptions that generate what the authors call “fantastic and unverifiable” conclusions.

Rancourt and Hickey declared that these “safe and effective” narratives were, therefore, based on “garbage science.”

‘Politics by science’

Rancourt and Hickey argue the problem is simple: the models don’t rely on real-world evidence.

Instead, they simulate alternate realities based on questionable inputs, such as inflated infection fatality rates and vaccine efficacy figures from Big Pharma’s own clinical trials.

“False claims accepted by government officials and their advisers can have a disastrous effect on public health policy and society,” they wrote.

Rancourt blasted the approach:

“This whole industry of counterfactual calculations is what I would call ‘politics by science.’

“It is equivalent to saying, ‘I’m going to argue that the intervention that we made had a huge benefit without having any empirical evidence to support that claim.’”

According to Rancourt, the entire framework is designed to produce a predetermined conclusion that mass vaccination campaigns were an overwhelming success.

However, excess mortality data shows no such benefit.

In fact, data shows the opposite and reveals that excess deaths surged among the “vaccinated.”

Contrived Assumptions, No Real-World Proof

The Lancet and other medical establishment journals published multiple modeling studies claiming “vaccines” prevented between 3 million and 14 million deaths globally.

Yet, when researchers compared those estimates with real mortality data, the picture collapsed.

Rancourt and Hickey found that the models conveniently showed peaks in “lives saved” exactly when “vaccine” rollouts occurred.

They explain that this is an outcome that would require the virus to have suddenly become far more deadly at those moments.

“To believe the models, you’d have to believe these incredible coincidences where the pathogen suddenly became more virulent,” Rancourt explained

Yet there is no evidence of such changes.

Instead, excess mortality data shows that deaths surged after the vaccines were rolled out in early 2021, and then held steady in subsequent years.

‘Garbage Science’

Despite the lack of proof, journals and public health officials continue to promote the claims that the injections “saved millions of lives.”

Rancourt said the situation exposes a corrupt peer-review system bent on protecting Big Pharma:

“The medical establishment paid by pharma are just worker bees trying to find ways to please their masters by inventing these back propagation methods called counterfactual calculations or simulations.

“It’s garbage science,” he warns.

Vaccines Not Mentioned as a Cancer Risk

The report also highlights a broader trend, revealing that major journals and health authorities continue to sidestep growing evidence of Covid “vaccine” harms, including alarming cancer signals.

As Slay News has reported, recent peer-reviewed research has linked mRNA shots to spikes in aggressive cancers, immune suppression, and inflammatory disease.

Studies from Belgium and Japan have documented troubling rheumatologic and oncological patterns post-vaccination.

However, establishment outlets have refused to connect the dots and continue to smear those raising concerns as “conspiracy theorists.”

By refusing to acknowledge such risks while amplifying speculative modeling studies that paint vaccines as life-saving miracles, health authorities have effectively engaged in narrative management rather than honest science.

