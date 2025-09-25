One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr. Bhakdi frames it plainly: if official recommendations no longer cover healthy people, injured parties may sue, and the industry could be forced to prove absence of harm.

Renowned microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi has issued a stunning declaration, labeling mRNA vaccines as “the greatest danger humanity has ever threatened.” But his latest argument isn’t just scientific—it’s legal.

He points to a seismic shift in the United States: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s withdrawal of vaccination recommendations for healthy, non-at-risk individuals. This move, Bhakdi argues, has catastrophic implications for the legal shield protecting manufacturers.

Here’s the critical breakdown:

1. The Fall of the Shield: The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act provides liability immunity to vaccine makers. Bhakdi contends that by officially withdrawing the recommendation for the majority of the population (the young and healthy), the legal basis for this protection “has now fallen away.”

2. The Coming Reckoning: Without this liability shield, the first wave of massive lawsuits in America is imminent. Anyone who dares to vaccinate a healthy child or young person against official guidance will be exposed. If injury or death occurs, the pathway to sue for damages is now open.

3. The Burden of Proof FLIPS: This is the most crucial point. Bhakdi states that in cases of life-threatening injury or death from vaccination, a “right of return” is triggered. This means the pharmaceutical industry would be forced into a position where THEY must prove the vaccine did not cause the harm.

His conclusion? “They won’t be able to do that.”

Dr. Bhakdi positions this not as a wish for harm, but as “my great hope”—the mechanism that will finally hold powerful entities accountable and reveal the truth.

The legal landscape has fundamentally changed. The implications are enormous.

