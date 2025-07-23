Exposing The Darkness

Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

Criminal! It not only those that suddenly die, but it is the millions that are developing cancer and other physical injuries as well as mental degradation as reported by a Korean study! Yet, the CDC deranged medical employees are going behind RFK jr. back to continue to push the injections. Recommending RNA injections for children who are already medical compromised is a oxymoron! Those at risk are more likely to have a dysfunctional immune system and other health issues. Consequently they are at a higher risk of having a detrimental health outcome when injected. Let's fix the root causes of ill health and not inject with mRNA's which are designed to trick the immune system and reprogram cellular function. It is a failed band aid approach that has harmed millions and millions in the USA and has delivered death. Let's stop ignoring the root causes of ill health with a marginalized immune system being a key component that needs to be fixed. Start by boosting everyone's blood value of the active form of vitamin D to over 50 ng's. It is a hormone that controls 3000 gene expressions. The science is there and ignored. ADS, AMA, APA and et al needs to stop protecting their members income!

curt s sanders
1h

Thank you, Ed for continuing to expose this Global de population Slow Kill Bio Weapon’s long-term effectiveness.. I used to think of the Covid Plandemic as the crime of the century, but now it seems more like crime of the millennia…

