Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kevin's avatar
kevin
Mar 13, 2024

I don't buy it that this is all down to idlers. I assumed that long Covid was a result of the toxic shots

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dolly Dagger's avatar
Dolly Dagger
Mar 13, 2024

Doctor Coleman is a LEGEND. I am so sorry to him and his wife— both of whom have been put through hell and back for being whistleblowers from a long time ago. Much Love and Gratitude. ( and do buy his books! ). .

X

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture