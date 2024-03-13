One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

It’s now over eighteen months since I first explained why `long covid’ doesn’t exist but is being promoted by the conspirators as a `disease’ to fear.



Today, as predicted, long covid is one of the important causes of the global recession which is devastating the world. It’s vital that we keep telling the world the truth about this imaginary disease – and how it is being used, how it has become the shirker’s dream disease and why it is the hypochondriac’s Christmas gift that keeps on giving.



My most recent article about long covid was published in October 2022 but since the mainstream media is again promoting long covid (and pretending it is a dreadful disease) I think it is worth repeating what I said then:



`The biggest and most significant research into long covid, involving 26,000 individuals, concluded that long covid is largely a psychological problem.



In America there are 12 million people off work with this imaginary disorder. In the UK there are two million long covid sufferers signed off sick – unable to work.



The truth is that people who had taken a year off work on full pay didn’t want to go back to their offices.



The evidence shows that long covid is a combination of hypochondria and malingering.



There was never a global covid pandemic but now we have a global long covid pandemic.



So, why have they created this fake disease - `long covid’?



First, governments have welcomed the growth in the number of alleged covid sufferers because it helps make people afraid of the rebranded flu – and accept the toxic jabs which are dishonestly promoted as preventing it.



Second, governments know that if a huge chunk of the workforce stays at home the disruption and the cost will severely damage the economy.



Third, and this is crucial, the false long covid disease is an excellent cover for the injuries caused by the covid-19 jabs. A list of the commonest side effects associated with the covid-19 jabs just happens to be the same as the commonest symptoms associated with `long covid’.



Fourth, long covid is keeping NHS staff at home and causing NHS waiting lists to soar still higher – all part of the deliberate plan to wreck health care.



Fifth, if people weren’t off sick with alleged long covid the unemployment figures would be much higher. And that would be another embarrassment for beleaguered Governments.



Sixth, the people who are off work with long covid are being paid by their government. This is the beginning of the universal basic income – a critical part of the Great Reset now being trialled in Wales and Ireland.



Naturally, anyone who dares to look at the evidence – and question the long covid myth – is dismissed as a conspiracy theorist and banned from sharing their views.



As usual, there is no debate in the mainstream media where journalists are terrified of the truth and have to cover their eyes if a fact threatens their daily deceit.



Vernon Coleman’s book `Endgame’ (available in hardcover and as a paperback and an eBook on Amazon) explains what is going on – and what the conspirators really want.



Copyright Vernon Coleman October 2022 and December 2022

This poor deceived soul is convinced that he is suffering from the mythical "Long Covid"





Share



Related articles: