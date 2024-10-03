One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

FEMA is a fraud. The Federal 'Emergency' Management Agency is 'nowhere to be found' in hurricane-ravaged areas where decomposing bodies are being discovered amid the rubble and debris.

“There is a heart-wrenching story developing in the mountans and hills of Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee, a story that is not being told in the mainstream corporate media.

Stories of starving, dehydrated people being left to die. And bodies, lots of bodies, washing up in rural areas, many of them unrecognizable.

One such story comes from Nate and Katie Kramer, a husband and wife in Parrotsville, Tennessee (Cocke County), just east of Newport, Tennessee, located roughly midway between Knoxville, Tennessee, and Asheville, North Carolina. This area was inundated with 20-plus inches of rain pouring over a dammed up river compliments of Hurricane Helene.”

