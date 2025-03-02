One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman March 1, 2025

A leading Japanese professor has issued a chilling video message to warn the world that the global Covid “vaccination” campaign was “fraudulent” and an “extreme violation of human rights.”

Professor Masayasu Inoue asserts that “healthy people” were tricked into taking dangerous “gene therapy” because they were led to believe that Covid mRNA injections were “vaccines.”

In the stunning message from Inoue, Professor Emeritus of Osaka City University Medical School, he warns of “a dangerous, new governmental development.”

He says the development was delivered from Japan at a World Council for Health conference.

His powerful statement confirms numerous independent studies that have linked the Covid mRNA “vaccines” to surges in sudden deaths and deadly diseases.

“There is a high risk that Japan-made vaccines will be exported under the guise of false trust,” Professor Inoue warns.

“If Japan were to become a vaccine perpetrator, it would leave irreparable harm to future generations.

“Therefore, the actions of the Japanese government MUST BE STOPPED by international collaborations.”

“The pandemic was used as a false pretext by the WHO to drive vaccinations of all peoples in the world,” Professor Inoue declares in the video.

“A plan was set up to shorten the time to develop vaccines, which usually takes longer than ten years to less than one year.”

He warns that governments around the world sought to “cover up the misconceptions of the genetic vaccines.”

“Under the pretext of saving time, an extremely dangerous method was selected.

“That is, intramuscular injection of viral genes to produce toxic spike proteins directly in human tissues to stimulate [the] immune system.

“Because this is a completely new method and misconceived method that has never applied before in human history, it is impossible, therefore, for most of doctors to give proper informed consent.

“However, due to irresponsible government and media campaigns to promote vaccines, 80% of the Japanese has been vaccinated.”

“The result was the induction of the terrible drug-induced injury that has never seen in human history,” he adds.

“I believe that the fraudulent use of experimental gene therapy to healthy people, particularly to healthy children, is an extreme violation of human rights.

“However, Keizo Takemi, Japanese Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare, has been insisting that there is no serious concern about the injury caused by genetic vaccines.

“And without learning from the current situation of injured patients, they plan to construct a new vaccine production system in preparation for the next pandemic.

“This is an unbelievable, crazy situation.”

The professor continues by raising the alarm about the introduction of the new Bill Gates-funded “self-amplifying” – or “replicon” – Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

As Slay News previously reported, the new injections were approved for public use in Japan in the Fall.

