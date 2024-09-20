One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

September 20, 2024

A leading cardiologist is sounding the alarm after publishing a peer-reviewed study that found “severe heart attacks” are still surging among those who have received at least one dose of a Covid mRNA shot.

The major new peer-reviewed study was published in the renowned journal Vaccine.

The team of multi-specialist researchers was led by Dr. Ana Blasco, a cardiologist at Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro-Majadahonda in Madrid, Spain.

They conducted a single-center retrospective cohort study between March 1, 2020, and March 1, 2023.

The study sought to better understand any association between the severity and outcome of patients who suffer a heart attack – type 1 acute myocardial infarction (MI) – and their previous COVID-19 vaccination.

It comes as heart failure deaths continue to surge among the vaccinated, even long after people received the injections.

The researchers found that people who had been infected with COVID-19 after receiving one or more Covid mRNA shots had a massively increased risk of suffering from a severe heart attack.

The bombshell discovery could shed some light on why heart failure is still impacting those who received the shots.

The study found a direct link between the vaccinated and infected patients and the development of severe heart failure and cardiogenic shock in patients with ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI).

The researchers note that this reaction was possibly related to an increased serological response, which ironically was sought after as protection against the pathogen.

Based on the study sample of 949 patients, 656 with ST-segment elevation MI (STEMI) and 293 with non-ST-segment elevation MI (NSTEMI), the average participant age equaled 64 (SD 13) years, and 80% were men.

Of the study sample, 53% of the patients had received one or more doses of the Covid “vaccine.”

49% were considered to be fully vaccinated.

25% had received the first “booster” dose.

Among the group, 84% had received mRNA vaccination, representing the majority.

Six months after the first assessment, the researchers analyzed the patients again.

A half-year after the MI assessment, 92 (9.7%) patients experienced a major adverse cardiac event (MACE).

50 of those patients died from heart failure.

A total of 11 % of patients were diagnosed with severe heart failure or cardiogenic shock (Killip III-IV) after STEMI.

Killip III-IV refers to stages in the Killip classification, a system used by healthcare professionals to assess the severity of heart failure in patients who have experienced an acute myocardial infarction.

This classification helps predict the patient’s risk and guides treatment decisions based on the clinical signs of heart failure.

The Clinical Importance of Killip III-IV should not be ignored. Killip Class III patients are experiencing significant heart failure, and immediate medical intervention is needed to prevent further deterioration.

Treatments might include oxygen therapy, diuretics, vasodilators, or mechanical ventilation to reduce pulmonary congestion.

While Killip Class IV (cardiogenic shock) represents a life-threatening condition that requires emergency treatment, such as inotropic support (drugs that increase heart contractility), vasopressors, mechanical circulatory support (like an intra-aortic balloon pump or ventricular assist device), or emergency revascularization.

The researchers conclude in their study that “the combination of vaccination and natural SARS-CoV2 infection was associated with the development of severe heart failure and cardiogenic shock in patients with STEMI, possibly related to an increased serological response.”

They found that patients who became infected after vaccination had an over 50% higher risk of death or heart failure than unvaccinated people who had also been previously infected.

Those patients also had a 90% higher risk than those who were unvaccinated and previously uninfected.

The gap remained even after researchers adjusted for risk factors such as smoking, blood pressure, and age.

“The combination of vaccination and natural immunization against SARS-CoV-2 may predispose to the development of severe heart failure,” they wrote.

The study may help explain why death rates remain persistently high in heavily vaccinated countries, belying the predictions of epidemiologists who expected death rates to fall below normal after the epidemic ended.

Heart attacks remain the top cause of death in most wealthy countries.

Even a small increase in their long-term lethality would be enough to push overall mortality up notably.

