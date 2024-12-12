One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

December 9, 2024

A leading cardiologist has warned that over 100 million Americans may now have irreversible heart damage after receiving Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

According to Dr. Thomas Levy, Covid vaccines are causing heart injury in at least 2.8% of people who receive the injections.

A minimum of 7 million Americans who took the Covid vaccine in 2021 now have severely damaged hearts, according to Dr. Levy.

However, the top doctor said that number is now likely to reach over 100 million people.

Dr. Levy is a renowned cardiologist and an attorney-at-law who also serves as the contributing editor for the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service.

Levy told MIT computer scientist and vaccine data expert Steve Kirsch that the spike protein’s effect on the heart is even worse than previously thought.

In an article, Kirsch, the founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF), highlighted the heart damage in vaccinated pilots.

As Slay News has previously reported, soaring heart damage among pilots was recently revealed in a change to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines.

Back in 2022, the FAA quietly changed the electrocardiogram (ECG) parameters for pilots to accommodate those with cardiac injury.

The update suggests the injections are causing an unprecedented amount of pilots to fail their screening.

In its updated “Guide for Aviation Medical Examiners,” the FAA widened the ECG parameters beyond the normal range (PR max of 0.2).

According to Kirsch, this range wasn’t widened by a little, it was a lot.

“The cardiac harm of course is not limited to pilots,” Kirsch explained in his article.

“My best guess right now is that over 50 million Americans sustained some amount of heart damage from the shot.”

As Slay News recently reported, a major county in Washington state is battling a crisis of surging heart attack deaths among the almost universally Covid-vaccinated population.

King County, which covers Washington’s most populous city of Seattle, has a population of 2.271 million people.

A whopping 98% of King County residents received at least one shot of a Covid “vaccine” since they were rolled out for public use in early 2021.

However, an explosive study uncovered alarming data after analyzing autopsy records for the county.

The team of leading American researchers, led by world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough analyzed data for the county from 2015 to 2023.

The peer-reviewed study found a staggering 1,236% surge in excess heart attack and cardiac arrest deaths among King County’s residents.

Reflecting on this alarming data during an interview last week, Dr. McCullough said:

“So it looks like the vaccines are the smoking gun.”

The top doctor has been at the forefront of exposing the harms of the Covid mRNA injections.

In a separate interview last month, Dr. McCullough, one of the world’s most revered medical experts, issued a warning to the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were created to “strict military criteria” to serve as a “bioweapon.”

McCullough raised the alarm in a new interview while revealing the devastating impact on humanity caused by the mass global vaccination campaign.

“As a doctor, I have never seen something so injurious to the human body,” McCullough revealed.

The Covid “vaccines” are “a weapon,” he added.

“According to strict military criteria, it’s a bioweapon.”

Meanwhile, secret official data from Santa Clara County has exposed a shocking surge in all-cause deaths among residents who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The spike in mortality rates was revealed in the county’s official statistics after the hidden records were unsealed by a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The data shows that non-COVID-19 all-cause mortality (NCACM) started spiking during the first quarter of 2021 when the mRNA shots were first rolled out for public use.

