This American was in China (~11 hr drive from Wuhan) in 2019. Listen to how he describes the "outbreak" of the SARS2 "virus"

"I was living [near] a big hospital...it was empty...It was not like the fake news in the [U.S. said]...this...wasn't a virus; it was a plandemic."

Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr., a "maverick artist gonzo journalist," describes for retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova what he experienced when the COVID "outbreak" occurred in China in September 2019. Vaca Jr. notes that he was living "up the street from a big hospital" in Guangzhou (about an 11-hour drive from Wuhan; imagine the distance between El Paso and Houston in Texas) and saw that it was "empty." Vaca Jr., who escaped out of China and ended up in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, says that he ultimately came to the conclusion that COVID "wasn't a virus," but was, rather, a "plandemic."

"I was actually living in China during the Wuhan virus outbreak, and it actually broke out in September of 2019. But the rest of the world did not know about it, and there's a very strong firewall. I couldn't communicate with the outside world what I was witnessing inside of China. And I could tell you I was living up the street from a big hospital in China, and it was empty. It was not like the fake news in the United States...was saying—that there were people all over the hospital and dying and everything. No.

"As a matter of fact, it was during that time of the Chinese New Year or the annual migration—it's the biggest migration on Earth where everybody goes to the village and sees their family. And I was at Guangzhou, China, and it was empty. It was like a ghost town. But it wasn't because of any lockdown. It was because the people had all gone into the villages and everything.

"And since this really wasn't a virus, it was a plandemic. It was a Psyop. The people were fine in their villages. And then when I escaped, the only reason I ended up here was because this was the only country that had borders open for flights out of China...and...I flew into Tbilisi, and then I noticed I was going up into the mountains in the Caucasus. And it was really weird because in Tbilisi, which is the biggest city, they had the lockdowns, they had the commandante, you had to stay six feet apart [and use] the masks. So they bought into [it] because you know how the West influences here.

"And I was trying to tell people. I went on television here live and I said, 'Hey. Listen. This is not what you think it is. Anyway, of course, they said that stuff. But what I noticed was when you went up into the mountains and you were with the villagers, there was no COVID. There was no people wearing masks...so I realized this so-called virus has a mind of its own, and it only stays in big cities. And it doesn't attack people when they're in a restaurant and they're sitting down. It had a time schedule. It would come out from 9 PM...because you have to be in by 9 PM, and then you couldn't come out until, like, 6 or 7 o'clock in the morning. I said, 'Wow. This doesn't make any sense.'"

