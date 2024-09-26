One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“ …it is quite egregious and it was done by a procedure called the silence procedure which makes it a pact, and if no one objected it is automatically adopted and put into the record as being completely adopted…

…Everyone will be expected to have a biometric digital ID that marks them not just the citizens of an individual country, but as a global citizen…

…anyone who has a dissonant opinion will be labelled as misinformation, disinformation or malinformation and memory hold. Perpetrators for unapproved information will be fact checked and punished by the system which will be operated and enforced by artificial intelligence. Punishments will include being locked out of one’s bank account, being unable to make certain purchases, unable to get on an airplane, on a subway, drive on public roads…

…This is the future according to the world’s self appointed overlords at the United Nations…....One World Order, One World Government, One World Religion, One World Money...well, it's no longer coming, it's here."

The second beast forces all people—important and unimportant, rich and poor, free and slaves—to be marked on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that no one may buy or sell unless he has the mark, which is the beast’s name or the number of its name. - Revelation 13:16-17

“ We must move as quickly as possible to a one-world government, one-world religion under a one-world leader . ” - Robert Muller, the author of the World Core Educational Curriculum

Share

Related articles: