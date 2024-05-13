HUMAN GUINEA PIGS: Pfizer Vials Contain Varying Levels of Toxicity and Ingredients Which Were Tested on the People
"There can only be strategic intent here, not mishap or even coincidence" - Dr. Mike Yeadon (2022)
Pfizer deliberately has been using the people as human guinea pigs, testing the levels of toxicity and formulations.
Sasha Latypova: The FDA allowed Pfizer to trial different versions of the drug, different categories entirely; Modified RNA, unmodified RNA, and self-amplifying RNA. They also used the spike protein as a product by itself.
This is why we’re seeing some batches much more toxic than others leading to a greater number of deaths and adverse events.
