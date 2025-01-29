One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“They knew that these things were life threatening. They knew they were causing severe injuries and deaths, and they kept selling them to the public as safe and effective.”

“Emails obtained by Children’s Health Defense reveal government’ failure to monitor COVID vaccine ijnuries.”

“In the first 18 months of the COVID shots, there were 1.4 Million Adverse Event reports and they expected up to 40% of them to be serious.”

806,000 Pfizer adverse reports

491,000 Moderna adverse reports

91,000 J&J adverse reports

Newly posted email records on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website reveal that in the first 18 months after COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out to the public, the agency’s data monitoring of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showed consistent alerts for serious adverse events (including death) for the Janssen vaccine.

Meanwhile, the FDA’s monitoring found almost no safety signals for the Moderna and Pfizer shots, failing to detect signals even for widely recognized risks like myocarditis, pericarditis, and anaphylaxis.

The information is contained in emails sent by the FDA to key personnel in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Immunization Safety Office between Jan. 12, 2021 and July 5, 2022.

Each email is accompanied by a list of adverse events for which the FDA says its weekly data analysis of VAERS yielded a statistical “alert” indicating a potential safety issue with the COVID-19 shots that may have required action on the agencies’ part.

The FDA posted the emails — under the banner “Empirical Bayesian Data Mining Records” — one day after the agency objected to a motion filed by Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in federal court pertaining to a 2023 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.

The motion asks the court to order the FDA to disclose VAERS safety-monitoring records that CHD requested from the agency in July 2022.

According to Ray Flores, senior outside counsel to CHD, “The emails are further evidence of the federal government’s failure to make good on its promises to use VAERS as an ‘early warning system’ to detect and act on risks associated with the new vaccines.”

