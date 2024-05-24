One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Mac Slavo May 23, 2024

Market analyst Greg Mannarino says that the next scamdemic is ready, and the ruling class is already in a position to deploy the new “vaccine.” He warns that “we are being set up again.”

Mannarino, while reading from mainstream media headlines, says that Moderna’s stock has “jumped” as the United States and Australia report new bird flu cases.

Australia Reports Its First Human Bird Flu Infection

A second U.S. bird flu case has been discovered in Michigan. The farm worker had “mild symptoms” and has since recovered. This person was working around infected animals. The ruling class continues to assert that the risk to humans is “low” as the virus has not yet mutated to pass from human to human.

“The current health risk to the general public remains low,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said in a news release. “We have not seen signs of sustained human-to-human transmission at this point. This is exactly how public health is meant to work, in early detection and monitoring of new and emerging illnesses.”

Manarinno says that this is just another way for the rulers to get whatever is in those syringes into the bodies of the slave class. The rulers have been stockpiling H5N1 vaccines for a while, knowing full well they would use this as an excuse to vaccinate and cull some of the human cattle.

Bird Flu “Vaccines” Are “Authorized” & “Warehoused” As CDC Demands Human Surveillance

This is going to give the Federal Reserve and all of the ruling class the “green light” to inflate at whatever rate they decide, Manarinno says. “Why isn’t anyone talking about this?” he asks. Because they are all part of the problem.

Prepare for inflation and the new scamdemic 2.0, one that will devalue the fiat currency even further. That means, expect stocks to go much higher while the normal people suffer in their inability to buy quality food and utilities.

CDC Claims To Be Monitoring Bird Flu Cases Across The U.S.

“This is what they are gonna do,” Manarinno says. He also lamented that the mainstream media, the lapdogs of the ruling class, used the word “deploy” with regard to the “vaccine” they want to release. He says that the war terminology used is quite distressing when one stops to actually ponder what’s really going on.

Source: shtfplan.com

Like SARS-CoV-2, the virus supposedly responsible for causing the fake pandemic, the H5N1 Avian flu virus HAS NEVER BEEN ISOLATED so until it is, it does not exist. Sequences of something never demonstrated are also fraud. Dr. Jane breaks down the evidence of the fraud and the lies.

