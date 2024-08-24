One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Amy Mek August 23, 2024

“The Interior Ministry deliberately induced fear in children and made them think that if they didn’t comply with health regulations, they were responsible for the death of their parents.” – Bastian Barucker

A monumental betrayal has been uncovered. Recently leaked documents from Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI), akin to America’s CDC, have revealed that the so-called ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ was a calculated hoax. This was not a mere policy failure but a deliberate strategy by a left-wing government more interested in control than the truth. The most chilling aspect of this revelation is the targeted measures against children, who were forced to bear the brunt of these decisions despite being at minimal risk from COVID-19.

A Manufactured Crisis: The Left’s Plot to Control

During a press conference that sent shockwaves through Germany, Bastian Barucker, a prominent critic of the COVID measures, exposed the horrifying details of the RKI’s protocols. According to the documents, the German government knew early on that children were at minimal risk from the virus. Despite this knowledge, brutal measures were enforced—school closures, fear campaigns, and the coerced vaccination of children—measures that were more about control than public health.

Barucker highlighted a particularly sinister aspect of the strategy: children were manipulated into believing they could kill their grandparents if they didn’t adhere to strict health measures. This fear-mongering was not based on any real threat but rather a calculated effort to ensure compliance. A year later, the same children were pressured into taking experimental mRNA vaccines, even though it was already known that these vaccines did not prevent transmission and posed unknown long-term risks. As Barucker put it, “Children, at the expense of their own health, were obliged to take measures to protect the well-being of others. A historic breaking of a taboo.”

The Harmful Measures and the Experts’ Outrage

The revelations have sparked outrage among medical professionals and experts. Family physician Els van Veen and molecular biologist Peter Borger have labeled the content of the documents as “chilling.” Borger pointedly asked, “Children did not need to be vaccinated. The politicians wanted it, but how many children were damaged by the vaccine?”

The leaked protocols reveal that Jens Spahn, Germany’s former Minister of Health, and his successor, Karl Lauterbach, were fully aware that children were not at significant risk from COVID-19. Yet, they pushed forward with measures that inflicted psychological and physical harm on the most vulnerable. Neurologist Jan Bonte, reflecting on the gravity of the revelations, declared, “These 10 minutes go through marrow and bone. Jens Spahn and Karl Lauterbach are downright criminals. Immoral and ruthless.”

The RKI’s Deception and the Vaccine Hoax

The RKI, under the direction of left-wing political leaders, played a central role in this massive deception. Even before schools were closed, the RKI knew that children were not significant vectors of the virus. Yet, political pressure led to the enforcement of school closures and other measures that had more to do with control than science. One notable quote from the protocols states, “Christian Drosten, I quote: No more events and the closure of schools; that’s something we have to do now.” This decision was based on data related to influenza, not COVID-19, showing a deliberate manipulation of the narrative.

By October 2022, the government had mandated FFP2 masks for children as young as six on public transport, despite the RKI’s acknowledgment that these masks were ineffective for children. The documents clearly state, “It is unfavorable and dangerous when laypersons use masks. Effectiveness likely not possible.” Yet, the mandates were enforced, causing significant side effects, particularly in children and adolescents.

The most damning revelation surrounds the COVID vaccines. The protocols show that even as the government pushed for the vaccination of children, they knew it was unnecessary. In July 2021, the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) stated, “Still does not rate the benefit of a vaccination higher than the risk of the disease.” Despite this, the government forged ahead with vaccination campaigns, coercing parents into subjecting their children to an experimental vaccine with unknown long-term effects. The push for booster shots was driven more by political pressure and pharmaceutical interests than by any medical necessity, with one document noting, “Recommendations for boosters present themselves as complex, primarily called for by politics and Pfizer, as yet insufficient data available.”

The Call for Justice

As these documents come to light, the demand for accountability grows louder. The suffering of countless children was the result of politically motivated decisions by a government more interested in control than in protecting the public. The RKI knew the truth, yet they allowed the deception to continue, causing untold harm to the most vulnerable in society.

Patrick Savalle, an observer of these developments, predicts that similar revelations will soon surface in other countries, including the United States. He foresees public trials and outrage as the full extent of this deception becomes apparent. “I can see those tribunals coming,” he stated, echoing the sentiment of many who are now demanding justice.

This is not just a policy failure; it’s a moral crime against children perpetrated by a government that prioritized its agenda over the lives of the innocent. Those responsible must be held accountable for the lives they’ve damaged. The truth must be exposed, and justice must be served.

The full leaked documents are available for those who want to see the evidence themselves. The implications of these revelations will resonate for years, demanding answers and, ultimately, justice for the harm done to our children. The time for silence is over. The perpetrators of this crime must face the consequences of their actions.

Source: rairfoundation.com

Share

Related articles: