August 15, 2024

A team of leading scientific researchers in Germany has just issued a warning to the public after finding direct links between Covid mRNA shots and vital organ damage among children.

Specifically, the researchers found that Pfizer’s mRNA injection is responsible for skyrocketing cases of Immunoglobulin G4-related disease (IgG4-RD) in children aged 5 to 11 years old.

IgG4-RD is a condition that causes inflammation inside the body and damages internal organs, according to Oxford University.

It can affect many different organs, meaning people can have wide-ranging symptoms.

The pancreas is most commonly affected, followed by the bile ducts in the liver, the salivary glands, and the kidneys.

It is difficult to diagnose as there is no single test so it can often go unrecorded.

Led by physician-investigator Dr. Robin Kobbe of the University Medical Center Hamburg, the study sought to identify the cause of a surge in IgG4-RD in children.

The study, published in the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal, found that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA shot caused the risk of IgG4-RD to spike one year after the second dose of the injection.

Kobbe and his team warn that the timespan between the injection and diagnoses may have previously made it difficult for doctors to link the shot to cases of IgG4-RD.

The German team is now raising the alarm about the importance of better understanding mRNA vaccine–specific IgG4 responses in all age groups.

They note that the anticipated growth in mRNA vaccines heading toward licensure is of grave concern.

While this German study finds a spike in organ damage in children 1 year after being injected with a Covid shot, comparable findings have been reported in adults.

The researchers warn that further investigations must be conducted to analyze the risks on a population level.

“IgG4 responses should gain more attention in health and disease, especially in the context of mRNA vaccination,” they assert.

“Understanding the unusual mechanism triggering IgG4 production is crucial, as more mRNA vaccines are currently under development and could hit the global market soon.”

This study comes amid mounting concerns about the risks to children, and adults, from the injections.

A growing number of experts and studies continue to provide evidence indicating a major health crisis among those who have received the shots.

As Slay News reported last week, a bombshell new study from top scientists at the prestigious Oxford University has raised fresh concerns about the dangers of injecting children with Covid mRNA shots.

The study uses official UK government data provided by the National Health Service (NHS) England.

NHS England granted the researchers access to the OpenSAFELY-TPP database to study the effect of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid mRNA shot on over one million children aged 5-15.

The results of the new Oxford University study were published in the MedRxiv journal.

The study found that there were zero deaths from COVID-19 in any of the groups studied.

No unvaccinated or vaccinated kids died of COVID-19.

The researchers note that this proves the Covid shots did not save any lives among the children analyzed.

Additionally, the study found that the shots made no difference to COVID-19 infection rates among children.

However, the study did find that large numbers of children suffered from heart damage after receiving the injection.

Meanwhile, leading pharmaceutical scientists in Japan have just exposed a staggering surge in the risk of heart failure for people of all ages who have been injected with a Covid mRNA shot, as Slay News reported.

According to a team of Japanese researchers from the Division of Pharmacodynamics at Keio University Faculty of Pharmacy and Yokohama General Hospital, the risk of heart failure surges by up to 4,900% after a person receives a Covid mRNA injection.

