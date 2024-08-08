One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Hundreds of Canadian children are dead after taking Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

“Globally it's thousands of children. Thousands of children have died after taking the Covid-19 vaccines.

I reported hundreds of them. In fact in the US VAERS there are 538 child deaths…This is work done by Albert Benavides from VAERS Aware.

He discovered a lot of these child deaths because the United States is hiding them.

Do you know how they hide these child deaths in VAERS? They don’t put the age in the age category. So when you search for child deaths they don’t come up. They just put the age in the description. No one can search for the description. He had to use advanced algorithms to discover most of these deaths…”

Source

Share

Related articles: