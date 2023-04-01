French Biostatistician: Pfizer COVID Vaccine Clinical Trials Are Fraudulent
Several experts and journalists in different countries have raised serious concerns over Pfizer’s clinical trials for its COVID vaccine
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Better late than never? Still waiting for the fraud investigation…
Several experts and journalists in different countries have raised serious concerns over Pfizer’s clinical trials for its COVID vaccine. They charge that the pharmaceutical company dropped subjects who suffered adverse events and used a flawed methodology to arrive at the claim the jab is 95 percent effective. France spoke with French biostatistician Christine Cotton, who published a report on Pfizer’s trials.
The entire Pfizer trial was faked:
Related articles:
Did Pfizer Commit Huge Fraud in Its COVID Vaccine Research?
Dr. Michael Yeadon: Every Single Thing We Were Told Is a LIE. 'The “Vaccines”Have Killed Millions... Personally I No Longer Believe There Was Any Novel Respiratory Virus... If we can’t persuade people of that, humanity is going down'
The Corona PSYOP: A “Bombshell” Video by Project Veritas Preparing the “Herd” for the Next Plandemic
SHOCKING - Here is What Really is in the Vaccines
SECRET HISTORY: Military Spraying the Flu, RULE 23 and BIO WARFARE on Citizens
Pfizer and the New World Order Depopulation Agenda: Anti-Sperm Antibody Is One of the "Adverse Events of Special Interest" Found in the Secret Pfizer Document
How the Medical Establishment Is Working With the Cabal To Facilitate Global Genocide
PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER: Alarming Data From Canada and Vaccines Batch Scandal
I wonder why they are just highlighting Pfizer, not the others too? Why have governments, UK, Canada, Australia and South Korea already done $$$ deals with Moderna to build factories and R&D?
https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/The-COVID-19-Inoculations-More-Harm-Than-Good-REV-Dec-16-2021.pdf
These guys did and continue to do a superb job of explaining the trial problems in terms even a layman can understand.
I wish there was a way to thank them for all they have done.