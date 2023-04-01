Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Markker's avatar
Markker
Apr 1, 2023

I wonder why they are just highlighting Pfizer, not the others too? Why have governments, UK, Canada, Australia and South Korea already done $$$ deals with Moderna to build factories and R&D?

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Duchess's avatar
Duchess
Apr 1, 2023

https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/The-COVID-19-Inoculations-More-Harm-Than-Good-REV-Dec-16-2021.pdf

These guys did and continue to do a superb job of explaining the trial problems in terms even a layman can understand.

I wish there was a way to thank them for all they have done.

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