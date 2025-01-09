One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman January 9, 2025

World leaders in ten countries have received a “notice of extreme concern” from a team of experts who are calling for Covid mRNA “vaccines” to be banned from public use.

The UK has become the latest country to join nine other nations in the NORTH Group.

The NORTH Group is writing to the prime ministers of their countries to express extreme concern about the safety and quality of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

They cite excessive levels of residual DNA found in samples from the United States, Australia, France, Germany, and Canada.

The notice is signed by several prominent experts.

The group is demanding an immediate halt to the use of mRNA vaccines and a product recall.

It is also calling for an independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use, and scientific evidence that documents no risk of damage to human DNA.

The NORTH Group is a growing coalition of experts and engaged citizens from countries throughout Northern Europe.

It aims to raise awareness about the potential harms posed by mRNA injections.

One of its initiatives is a “notice of extreme concern” being sent to the heads of government in countries that have joined the coalition.

This notice was sent to ten European leaders.

The “notice of extreme concern” was signed by multiple medical professionals from various fields.

It highlights concerns about the excessive levels of residual DNA identified in Australian samples, which confirmed previous data from the U.S., France, Germany, and Canada.

The introduction of foreign DNA into cells via lipid nanoparticles may cause genomic instability, cancer, and other serious conditions.

The risk to public health from the DNA contamination is prompting the group to call for the immediate suspension of these vaccines.

“[There are] unquantified risks for human health that have been systematically avoided by the regulatory authorities charged with their oversight,” the notice states.

The notice continues by calling for:

An immediate halt to the use of Covid mRNA vaccines and a product recall

An independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use

Scientific evidence that documents that there is absolutely no risk of damage to human DNA

The notice urges leaders to act in the interest of their country’s citizens.

They are called on to address the scientifically supported threat to current human health and that of future generations.

The signatories of the notice include general practitioners, consultants, surgeons, researchers, and other medical professionals, both retired and practicing.

The doctors have diverse specializations such as cardiology, rheumatology, ear, nose and throat, ophthalmology, and occupational health.

The notice was sent to the leaders of 10 northern European countries.

Meanwhile, a growing number of studies have confirmed that DNA contamination in the “vaccines” carries a huge long-term risk to public health.

As Slay News reported, a group of German academics is also calling for a global ban on Covid mRNA “vaccines” after discovering dangerous levels of cancer-causing “foreign DNA” in the shots.

The shocking findings were revealed in a recent peer-reviewed study by renowned researchers Ulrike Kämmerer, Verena Schulz, and Klaus Steger.

The study investigates residual DNA contamination in BioNTech’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2).

The researchers behind the study, published in the journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law, have now issued a red alert about the safety of the injections.

The study examines four vaccine lots distributed in Germany.

They report all vaccine lots contained residual DNA levels (32.7–43.4 ng per dose).

The levels of DNA massively exceed the 10-ng limit set by international regulatory standards.

The evidence supports Florida Surgeon General Joe Ladapo’s previous call to halt Covid mRNA injections due to DNA contamination.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have always played it fast and loose with COVID-19 vaccine safety,” Ladapo said earlier this year.

“But their failure to test for DNA integration with the human genome — as their own guidelines dictate — when the vaccines are known to be contaminated with foreign DNA is intolerable.”

Meanwhile, another group of 52 leading scientists and academics has been warning that the DNA contamination will cause cancer among those who receive the injections.

As Slay News reported, the group signed a letter in September that calls on lawmakers to ban Covid mRNA “vaccines” due to the “substantial risk” of cancer from the injections.

The call was made due to the unprecedentedly high levels of synthetic DNA contamination in the shots produced by vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna.

Eminent scientists and academics warn that this DNA contamination is causing genomic integration and triggering long-term health impacts, including cancers, among the Covid-vaccinated.

Source: slaynews.com

