Epidemiologist Drops Undeniable Proof That the COVID Shots Must Be BANNED Before Idaho State Senators
"The total number of COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide may be greater than 17 million.”
Testifying before the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee, Nicolas Hulscher brought the receipts.
“Along with VAERS, 12 studies demonstrate that mass COVID-19 vaccination has led to increased mortality. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide may be greater than 17 million.”
“Three hundred twenty-five autopsies indicate a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death.”
“Lipid nanoparticles carrying modified mRNA travel to all organ systems, instructing them to become toxic, full-length prefusion-stabilized spike protein factories.”
“Product mRNA and resulting spike protein are found directly in affected tissues at autopsy.”
“The total number of COVID-19 vaccine deaths reported to VAERS has far exceeded recall limits of past vaccine withdrawals by up to 375,000%.”
“Six studies have demonstrated that COVID-19 vaccinated individuals face a higher risk of infection compared to unvaccinated individuals.”
“DNA contamination in COVID-19 vaccines, reported across multiple manufacturers, vaccine platforms, and geographic regions, far exceeds regulatory thresholds.”
As such, Hulscher concluded, “Immediate removal of COVID-19 vaccines from the market is essential to prevent further loss of life and ensure the next steps for accountability are taken.”
Source: RogerHodkinson
