By Frank Bergman February 17, 2025

World-renowned oncologist Dr. Angus Dalgleish has issued a bone-chilling warning about skyrocketing cases of deadly cancers among patients who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Dalgleish is raising the alarm that mRNA “vaccines” are causing an increase in cancer relapses.

In addition, Dalgleish warns of a growing number of cases of “turbo cancers.”

Dalgleish argues that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are the cause of skyrocketing excess deaths recorded all around the world since early 2021.

He also asserts that the injections are linked to surges in cancer, which he described as “turbo cancers.”

The disease has been found to form and spread so rapidly among vaccinated people that doctors have dubbed the phenomenon “turbo cancer.”

Doctors have revealed that some “turbo cancers” spread so quickly that seemingly healthy patients can die within a week of being diagnosed.

Oncologists are also warning that these aggressive cancers don’t respond to conventional treatments.

This phenomenon has been seen globally.

“This is happening on a horrendous scale,” Dalgleish warns.

One way in which the spike protein in the mRNA boosters can induce cancer is by removing immune surveillance, Dalgleish says.

It can also kickstart oncogenes, which are mutated versions of the proto-oncogenes that regulate normal cell growth and division.

Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at the St George’s Hospital Medical School at the University of London, is worried that this T-cell suppression has created a ticking time bomb among the general public.

In a few years’ time, the issue will result in a disastrous explosion of early cancers.

Dalgleish warns that deadly cancers in 20- to 30-year-olds – that would normally appear when a person is 70 to 80 years old – are already surging.

He has been speaking out since 2022 about the increase in cancers that he and other doctors have witnessed and has written several articles on the subject.

Dalgleish says research indicates that the mRNA “vaccines” are causing both T-cell suppression and antibody class switching.

“What the latter means is that, instead of having antibodies that will neutralize viruses and play their role in controlling cancer, you’re tolerizing,” he said.

“You are basically converting the immune system into one of toleration, which is what you do in the case of organ transplants so as to avoid rejection.

“This is the first thing that’s happening. It is bad enough, but is potentially correctable.

“But it’s worse than that because we now know that the virus integrates into the genome and replicates.

“This means that it can switch on oncogenes and switch off suppressor genes.

“We know very clearly from lab data that it does both.

“I think the turbo cancers are probably caused by that.”

Oncogenes can cause cells to divide uncontrollably by making too many copies of themselves or by becoming more active than normal.

Dalgleish cites the six cases of highly aggressive cancer he witnessed after returning from a trip to Australia.

“They included a case of pancreatic cancer and a case of glioma [a cancer that starts in the glial cells of the brain or spinal cord],” Dalgleish said.

“There were two cases of colorectal cancer and two cases of resurgent breast cancer.”

Dalgleish asked the patients about their vaccination history.

He noted that all of them had had mRNA “booster” vaccinations between three and six weeks earlier.

“Not one GP, one surgeon, or one oncologist had asked about their vaccine history,” he notes.

In three of these cancer cases, the presence of the vaccine spike protein in the cancerous cells could have been proved as the tumors were surgically removed, Dalgleish says.

Dalgleish has seen patients who have been cancer-free for years but relapsed within weeks of receiving an mRNA booster vaccination.

“The reason they relapsed is because their T cells were switched off,” he explains.

The spike protein can also induce cancer by binding to the suppressor genes, Dalgleish says.

He says that everyone who’s received an mRNA Covid vaccination should be tested for the presence of the spike protein.

“Not antibodies. The spike protein,” he explained.

“And if it’s high, and they’ve got cancer, you would need to see how you can neutralize it.”

Dangleish has been issuing increasing warnings that Covid mRNA injections cause cancer in recent months.

He recently warned that the “evil” injections have triggered a global “explosion” in cases of deadly “turbo cancers.”

As Slay News reported, Prof. Dalgleish, who is best known for his groundbreaking contributions to HIV/AIDS research, raised the alarm during an international forum of experts investigating the mass Covid vaccination campaign.

He warned that he has seen an “explosion” of deadly “turbo cancers” in his patients who have received Covid mRNA injections.

While addressing the Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International forum, founded by Dr. Stephen Frost and moderated by Charles Kovess, Dalgleish told the panel of experts:

“We must stop messenger RNA [mRNA] at all costs… it’s not only mad, it’s evil.”

WATCH:

The warning from Dalgleish comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just made the explosive admission that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are spiked with contaminations that triggered a global surge in cancers.

The federal agency made the admission after an FDA study confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” contains dangerous levels of excess DNA contamination.

As Slay News previously reported, leading scientists have been warning for some time that surges in deadly cancers among the Covid-vaccinated were caused by DNA fragments in the mRNA injections.

Those warnings have now been confirmed in a bombshell study conducted in the FDA’s own laboratory.

Tests conducted at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Maryland found shocking levels of DNA contamination in the “vaccines.”

The residual DNA levels exceeded regulatory safety limits by 6 to 470 times.

While six times the safe limit would be alarming, 470 times is unprecedented and nothing short of devastating.

Source: slaynews.com

