By Harry Fisher

Real time Paramedic info:

Just worked another exhausting shift that's opened my eyes even further.

Running back-to-back calls to vaccinated patients with 'COVID' and pneumonia. The pattern is undeniable.

Just transported another nursing home patient, the nurse told me 'flu AND covid.'

I asked if their residents were all vaccinated. (Which I knew they were already) The look on her face said everything. She couldn't even respond.

These aren't isolated cases.

Every shift, I'm watching vaccinated people get sicker and sicker. Multiple infections, repeated hospitalizations. The same type of patients over and over.

The narrative was that these shots would prevent serious illness. Instead, I'm watching the opposite unfold in real time.

As a frontline healthcare worker, I wont stay silent.

This is why I refused to administer these shots.

This is why I lost my last job.

But I sleep well knowing I stood up for what's right. Well, I sleep well when the tones aren’t going off.

To my fellow healthcare workers: How long will you pretend this isn't happening? How many more patients need to suffer before you speak up?

Truth is worth losing a job over. I'll never regret choosing conscience over compliance.

God bless

