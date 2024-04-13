One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The US expects that Iran will target multiple sites inside Israel and also in the region in the coming days, unnamed sources tell CNN.

The sources say the US will help with interceptions of projectiles. A senior US administration official and a source familiar with the intelligence tell the outlet that Iran’s proxies could also be involved in the attacks. The report says two people familiar with US intelligence said Iran has been seen moving drones and cruise missiles around, in an apparent sign that the attack could come from within Iran.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military is moving additional assets into the Middle East to bolster deterrence and force protection ahead of an anticipated Iranian retaliatory strike against Israel, a US defense official told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are moving additional assets to the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts and increase force protection for US forces. We have no other information to add at this time," the official said when asked about reports the USS Dwight Eisenhower aircraft carrier is sailing north through the Red Sea in a show of deterrence. Israeli media reported that the US aircraft carrier's movement toward Israel is meant to be a show of deterrence against Iran.

The Israeli Air Force conducted joint drills in cooperation with the United States and Cyprus this week to prepare for potential strikes against Iran and its proxies in the event of a large-scale Iranian attack, according to Israeli Army radio.

The joint exercises come amid concern about an impending retaliation from Iran following an alleged Israeli strike in Syria, which killed a senior official in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Israeli officials announced its preparations for an "unprecedented" attack originating from Iran that may require countering cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Friday as the region braces for a possible Iranian attack on Israel, a statement said.

Blinken thanked Safadi for Jordan’s leadership in facilitating the humanitarian aid delivered through joint US-Jordanian airdrops. The leaders also discussed the ceasefire negotiations.

After over 40 rocket launches from Lebanon crossed into Israeli territory on Friday, the IDF responded by striking the sources of fire, the military stated. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the launches. No injuries were reported in Israel as a result of the rocket fire. This rocket fire comes after nearly 48 hours of quiet on the northern front, raising suspicion at a time when the threat from Iran is at the forefront of people's minds.

(Bloomberg) -- Russia and China agreed to start a dialogue on Eurasian security with the aim of “double counteracting” the European-Atlantic alliance led by the US.

“We have a common goal of increasing security in Eurasia,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday at a press conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. “We agreed with our Chinese friends to start a dialogue and get other like-minded countries to join us.” Lavrov added that Wang proposed the idea of “double counteracting” the US and its allies in response to the “double deterrence” of Western countries against Russia and China. China on Monday said it hasn’t sought to benefit from Russia’s war in Ukraine after the US warned allies that Beijing has stepped up its support for Moscow, including by providing geospatial intelligence, to help it in its invasion of the neighboring ex-Soviet state.

The ban excludes aluminum, copper, and nickel of Russian origin that was produced prior to April 13, 2024

WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. The United States has imposed a ban on the import of aluminum, copper and nickel of Russian origin, according to a statement by the US Treasury Department. "As a result, the importation and entry into the United States, including importation for admission into a foreign trade zone located in the United States, of aluminum, copper, and nickel of Russian Federation origin is prohibited, except to the extent provided by law, or unless licensed or otherwise authorized by the Office of Foreign Assets Control," the statement says.

The newly passed legislation will pit Kiev against its people, Aleksandr Dubinsky has said

A new conscription law will drive a wedge between officials in Kiev and ordinary Ukrainians, lawmaker Aleksandr Dubinsky has said. He described the legislation as a point of no return for President Vladimir Zelensky and his government. On Thursday, the Ukrainian parliament passed a long-debated law which simplifies procedures for the draft and forces all men aged 18 to 60 – including those residing abroad – to register with the military authorities. Earlier this month, after several weeks of deliberation, Zelensky signed a law lowering the age of conscription for men from 27 to 25.

British forces should be kept away from the front line but provide support such as training, James Heappey has said

The UK should consider sending troops to Ukraine, former Minister of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey said in an interview with Sky News published on Friday. The comments came in response to recent controversial remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron about potentially sending NATO troops to the conflict zone. “Some of the things that Macron has suggested recently, I think are things that really do deserve consideration,” Heappey said. He warned, however, that the idea should be carefully thought through, as direct participation in the fighting could have undesirable consequences.

Zelensky has a math problem, J.D. Vance of Ohio has written in a New York Times op-ed

Kiev cannot win against Moscow because it has run out of men and needs more weapons and ammunition than Washington could possibly provide, US Senator J.D. Vance said on Friday. Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer argued that “the biggest reason Ukraine is losing the war is because the hard-right in the Congress has paralyzed the US from acting.” The New York Democrat claimed that a small group of Republicans have been holding up a vital $60 billion aid package for Kiev.

The incident took place in a suburb of Sydney, with locals advised to stay away from the area

At least four people have been killed in a suspected stabbing incident in Westfield Bondi Junction, an eastern suburb of Sydney, local media reported on Saturday. New South Wales police have confirmed that a “critical incident” took place following the shooting of an unidentified man in the area. They added that officers scrambled to the scene after receiving reports of multiple people being stabbed. “People are urged to avoid the area,” they said.

In investing, “Buy low, sell high” is among the most well-known sayings, and generally, it’s good advice. But with gold still holding near its historic all-time highs, central banks led by China are bucking the classic adage and smash-buying more, buying the top to fortify themselves against a global monetary and financial blow-up.

Last month marked the 17th in a row that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) continued stacking gold. Notably, the bank typically reports lower numbers than its actual buying volume and is now also introducing a digital yuan to facilitate cross-border gold settlements.

Some definitions: an “account holder” is you, your IRA, your pension plan, your stock and bond investments held at an “account provider” or “intermediary” or “depository institution” such as Merrill Lynch, Schwab, Wells Fargo. An “entitlement holder” is the definition of you whose ownership claim to your financial assets has been subordinated to the claims of “secured creditors” of the institution where you have your accounts. Please do understand that the dispossession of which I write is your dispossession.

Klaus Schwab tells us that in the Great Reset that the World Economic Forum is preparing for us “you will own nothing and you will be happy.” Well, we already own nothing. Our bank deposits and stocks and bonds, in the event the depository institution gets into trouble, belong to the depository institution’s creditors, not to us. All assets are pooled and serve as collateral whether or not labeled “segregated.”

"Let's stop the third atomic bomb with our hands, in the hands of the Japanese people!"

Eugenicists Covering Up Genocide To Avoid Being Executed For Crimes Upon Humanity

The latest mind-boggling story over at the NY Post on Tuesday proving just how full of 's' our 'globalist overlords' and the mainstream media are in 2024 is titled "Cancer rates rising in young people due to ‘accelerated aging,’ according to ‘highly troubling’ new study." Reporting that new research presented this week at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California has found that 'the young' are now aging much more rapidly than they have in the past and thus, they are being struck much more frequently with problems that had normally been mainly associated with 'the elderly,' take note that once again, these globalist scum are trying to come up with an excuse for the genocide they're carrying out that should, in any kind of 'just' society, leave them all executed and buried 6' under for their crimes upon humanity.

Testing of samples from North Carolina conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) came back positive for the influenza, also known as the bird flu and HPAI, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said.

“We have spent years developing methods to handle HPAI in poultry, but this is new and we are working with our state and federal partners to develop protocols to handle this situation,” Steve Troxler, the state’s agriculture commissioner, said in a statement. He noted that, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there is presently no concern regarding the safety or availability of pasteurized milk or milk products in the United States. Some experts, though, have warned there’s not enough evidence to support that position.

With over 300 AI projects in use among the federal government alone, AI-enabled biometric document and identity verification is changing the way users interact with financial platforms and online tax portals.

ATB Ventures announced a partnership between its identity verification platform Oliu and thirdstream‘s fintech onboarding platform. thirdstream will now offer Oliu’s verification to its service providers throughout Canada, starting with residents of the province Alberta. thirdstream’s platform includes identity verification, account funding, business and credit card onboarding, and unsecured retail lending. With Oliu, thirdstream clients can now verify their identities by logging into their Alberta.ca accounts. Other provincial government services are expected to follow.

Debates continue among British lawmakers on the legality of police deployment of live facial recognition.

After the UK Parliament’s Justice and Home Affairs Committee (JHAC) questioned the legal basis of UK police use of the technology and recommended the establishment of a new legislative framework, the government responded with the familiar argument – the use of live facial recognition is already covered by existing laws. “There is a comprehensive legal framework governing police use of LFR,” the government wrote in its reply to JHAC’s letter published Monday.

The second week of April was a red-letter week for destroying the gender narrative. And the trans juggernaut just hit another speed bump.

Fresh off the heels of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announcing that it would not allow transgender-identified men to compete in women’s athletic events in any of its association’s 239 small private schools, a landmark study was released on April 10 that defies the hysterical warning that if gender dysphoric adolescents don’t receive “gender-affirming care,” they will kill themselves.

A Planet Fitness member in North Carolina allegedly entered a ladies’ locker room at the gym and stripped down “completely naked,” claiming that he identified as a woman, according to police and 911 callers.

Christopher Miller, 38, was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure and booked into the Gaston County jail last Thursday, with his online inmate entry identifying him as a male. His mugshot showed the suspect sporting a light-colored beard and mustache. Miller’s arrest on a felony charge came after an alarmed woman at the Gastonia Planet Fitness called 911 to report there was a naked man in the ladies’ locker room, reported WSOC-TV.

Missing Puzzle Piece Found

A century-long mystery has finally been solved with the exciting discovery of a colossal limestone statue’s missing head found at the archaeological site of El Ashmunein. Scientific studies of the limestone have confirmed the 12-foot-tall statue head is a perfect match for a lower section previously discovered by German archaeologist Gunther Roeder in 1930, according to Mustafa Waziri, Secretary General of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. The recently found statue piece depicts the head, shoulders, and upper torso of King Ramesses II, wearing a double crown representing his simultaneous control over the Upper and Lower Egyptian kingdoms. At the front of the crown is a cobra, the symbol of royalty.

A Boeing whistleblower says that the 787 Dreamliner planes could “break apart,” prompting an investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration. The whistleblower, Sam Salehpour, says he worked at Boeing for over a decade and that he submitted documents to the FAA showing that the fuselage can come apart in several places because the pieces are made “from different manufacturers, and they are not exactly the same shape where they fit together.” Like Ikea furniture!? Boeing refutes this obviously.

