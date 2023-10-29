Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Oct 29, 2023

I’m going to keep commenting till it stops ….it’s an EXPERIMENT to give these jabs to pregnant women. ACOG is still recommending these jabs …. For what , miscarriages, abruptions anomalies, stillbirths ect … it’s a Bioweapon to depopulate and control and for the love of money 💰

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
Oct 29, 2023

I agree with Mr. Yeadon that every important organization in the world is now "corrupted" (or captured). However, if there's one institution that might be only 90 percent captured, it might be judges and the Courts. Thus, it makes great sense to get our cases/arguments in front of the 10 percent of judges who might be uncaptured.

It would also help our cause if, say, 10 percent of trial lawyers were not captured (instead of 99.9 percent of them). You've got to have good cases - with real victims - but you've got to have lawyers principled and brave enough to represent these victims and file these cases. Then you have to cross your fingers that a few judges might let these cases go forward and actually be tried according to the facts of these cases.

I've written off the politicians, mainstream investigative "journalists" and the Science Industrial Complex (plus, the truth-seeking colleges, etc).

Until some of these captured organizations become uncaptured, our best hope remains the smaller, non-captured organizations (like Substack) .... So post while you still can.

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