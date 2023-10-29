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By Dr. Michael Yeadon October 29, 2023

I am intrigued to learn how commonplace (or otherwise) is an awareness of “MEURI”, a WHO guideline which purports to justify the use of experimental and/or unproven & unapproved medical interventions, in the setting of public health emergencies.

I had not heard about it until I read several hundred pages of evidence that the human rights campaigning group, “Interest of Justice” filed in pursuit of our appeal against the earlier dismissal of their demand for the suspension of the human use of the emergency use authorised “vaccines” against “covid19”.

IoJ had already demonstrated that the Ministry of Health in their country of Costa Rica had behaved improperly and in direct contravention of various national laws, including, among other things, experimentation on humans without their informed consent.

This is the case to be heard in early November, where I am working alongside five extraordinary experts.

While I believe every major institution has been corrupted, infiltrated, or otherwise cowed into staying their hands in protecting human life and wellbeing, it’s not beyond the bounds of possibility that a new judge (herself a veteran of the legal system of Costa Rica and a recognised specialist in public law) will uphold our appeal. We’ll take our victories from wherever we can find them.

This MEURI protocol seeks to do impossible things and this WHO document is an attempt to put a legal gloss on what are inevitably illegal acts.

The Nuremberg Code and the Declaration of Helsinki alone absolutely prohibit human medical experimentation without fully informed consent.

WHO seeks to circumvent this intentionally broad definition from Nuremberg and Helsinki for precisely the setting in which we find ourselves, governments and private entities running, roughshod, over long-established human rights frameworks developed in the aftermath of WW2, after the infamous “Doctors’ Trial”.

Anyone injecting people at this point is in my opinion a criminal. It’s understandable that initially, most doctors believed what they were being told. Personally, I struggle to accept that doctors considered it possible that an injected product, constituting novel technology, for which there are no approved products, could ever have been said was safe for use in the general population.

That some, perhaps many, did believe this is not flattering to the medical profession.

Please have a look at this “MEURI” document.

From a quick look, I’m guessing it would have drawn low whistles of approval by Lewis Carol, George Orwell & Joseph Heller, with a nod in the direction of Franz Kafka, Mervyn Peake & perhaps even Friedrich Nietzsche.

Best wishes,

Mike

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