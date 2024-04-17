One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. William Makis April 16, 2024

Janey Thompson, daughter of WBT radio host Bo Thompson, dies after complications from blood clot

By Spencer Chrisman

Published: Apr. 10, 2024 at 2:03 PM MDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Janey Thompson, the daughter of WBT Morning Show Radio Host Bo Thompson, has passed away after suffering complications from a blood clot, according to the radio station.

Janey died on Tuesday, April 9. She was a sophomore at Wake Forest University and was a biophysics major.

While at Wake Forest, she was a member of the National Society of Physics Students, Sigma Pi Sigma, and Delta Delta Delta sorority.

She was a 2022 graduate of Myers Park High School where she played varsity basketball and softball.

The radio station released the following statement regarding the passing of Janey:

The WBT and Radio One family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Bo Thompson’s daughter, Janey. There are no words to provide adequate comfort under these circumstances, but we are committed to supporting Bo and his family in any way possible during this difficult time. We know that the WBT Community of listeners joins us in prayers for the Thompson family.

She was mandated COVID-19 Vaccines at Wake Forest University

My Take…

18 year old Janey Thompson was a fit, high level athlete who played varsity basketball and softball. In the fall of 2022, she was accepted to Wake Forest University (biophysics major) and was required to produce proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Status to attend University.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate was dropped as of May 12, 2023.

Janey, a high level athlete, died less than a year after the mandate was dropped, from a blood clot that “traveled from her leg to her heart”, blood clots being one of the more common side effects of COVID-19 Vaccines.

This is a high likelihood case of a 20 year old girl being murdered by an illegal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate.

Case 02: 21 year old Bryce Stanfield, football player and health sciences student collapsed at Furman University in SC during a football workout on Feb. 7, was on life support & died on Feb. 9, 2024. Autopsy: pulmonary embolism

Bryce had to abide by a COVID-19 Vaccine mandate to attend Furman University in the fall of 2022 and again in the fall of 2023

Case 03 – University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) nursing student 21 year old Mia Brown had a medical emergency at the Recreation Center, collapsed and died suddenly on Feb. 12, 2024.

Mia Brown had to abide by a COVID-19 Vaccine mandate to attend UCCS in the fall of 2022

Case 04 – Michigan State University student and political science major, 19 year old Angela Christy died in her sleep on Dec. 30, 2023.

Mar. 31, 2022: “Our daughter Angela will be attending MSU in the fall. We are beyond proud of her and all of her accomplishments”

(Fall 2022 – Angela had to abide by COVID-19 Vaccine and booster mandate to be able to attend Michigan State University)

Feb. 28, 2023: “Michigan State University is dropping a COVID-19 vaccine and booster mandate for students and staff a little more than a year after introducing the requirement”

Dec. 31, 2023: “We are heartbroken and devastated as our precious daughter Angela Grace suddenly and unexpectedly passed away yesterday in her sleep at 19 years old”

Case 05 – Fayetteville, NY – 21 year old Salvatore Angotti, basketball and lacrosse player and senior at University at Buffalo died unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2023.

Fall 2021 & Fall 2022 – Salvatore had to abide by COVID-19 Vaccine and booster mandate to be able to attend University at Buffalo

Case 06 – 21 year old Megha Thakur, 21 year old Western University (Canada) student, had a heart attack and died 4 months later on Nov. 24, 2022. Five days after her death, Western University revoked their COVID-19 Vaccination Policy.

April 12, 2024 – Most Canadian Universities continue deadly COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates:

More than 5000 US Colleges and Universities mandated COVID-19 Vaccines

My Take…

I don’t understand why parents didn’t push back harder against University and College COVID-19 Vaccine mandates, all of which were illegal.

I have reported over 100 sudden deaths of University or College students. That means there are thousands such deaths.

Even 1 or 2 deaths at each of the 5000 Universities & Colleges that mandated the jabs, would mean thousands of needless deaths.

Certain Universities have had numerous sudden & unexplained student deaths since the jabs were mandated in the fall of 2021 (Cornell, Princeton, Penn State).

So far, not a single University or College leader has been prosecuted for the student deaths their mandates caused. That must change, because the injuries & deaths will continue for a very long time.

Dr. William Makis is a Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology and Immunology. Governor General’s Medal, University of Toronto Scholar. Author of 100+ peer-reviewed medical publications.

Source: globalresearch.ca

