By Dr. Vernon Coleman

I’ve reported this before, but very few doctors seem to have noticed so I’ll try again.



There is now clear, indisputable evidence showing that the covid-19 vaccine causes mental (as well as physical) illness.



In a scientific paper entitled `Psychiatric adverse events following covid-19 vaccination: a population based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea’ the authors concluded that covid-19 vaccination increased the risks of depression, anxiety, dissociation, stress-related and somatoform disorders and sleep disorders’.



The authors warned that `special cautions are necessary for administering additional covid-19 vaccinations to populations vulnerable to psychiatric adverse events.



The study involved a randomly selected 50% of the population residing in Seoul. A total of 4,348,412 individuals (excluding those under 20 years of age) were involved in the study which compared those who had been vaccinated with those who had not.



If you find me any scientific study performed by a vaccine manufacturer which involved over four million people I will eat my second best hat.



I repeat: any doctor or nurse still giving the covid-19 vaccine should be arrested and they should lose their licences to practice. The covid-19 vaccine does not do what it is intended to do but does cause a wide range of physical and mental disorders (most of which I warned about on this website in 2020).



