Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KarlM Alias's avatar
KarlM Alias
Dec 1, 2023

Also, of course, cancer. From an article by Walter Last:

It is generally accepted in cancer research that the vast majority of patients or about 90% die from metastases or secondary tumours, and only a small minority from a primary tumour. Therefore it should be of great concern to therapists as well as patients that already more than 30 years ago it was conclusively shown that cancer surgery is the main cause of metastasis.

The article link no longer works, but I uploaded it to my googledrive:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hgXS_o-OpEaLIuIv6u5aC-QGAePO-UZo?usp=sharing

Reply
Share
5 replies
Pasheen Stonebrooke's avatar
Pasheen Stonebrooke
Dec 1, 2023

Excellent...TY so much for posting!

Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture