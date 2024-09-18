One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

In 1986, babies between 0 and 12 months old in the United States were given around five vaccines. This year, babies between 0 and 12 months old in the United States are given around 32 vaccines.



And, of course, all those vaccines are given to keep children healthy.



So why, just out of curiosity, are today’s children and young people sicker than any generation since cholera, tuberculosis and other nasties were major killers at the end of the 19th century?



The evidence shows that vaccines did NOT get rid of the infectious diseases which used to kill so many. It was cleaner water, better food, better housing and better sewage disposal which produced the improvements. Just look at the facts.



Could it possibly, just possibly, be that all those jabs are making children sick? Is it possible that the epidemic of diseases now affecting children could be a result of all that vaccination?



Well, I think there’s a link.



But because that’s my viewpoint I am banned from every main stream media outlet in the world. And I am banned from all social media and just about every broadcaster on the internet. No one dares interview me because if they do they’ll be closed down. There are politicians who want critics of vaccination to be classified as terrorists.



However, let me tell you something else.



No one has done experiments to see if it is safe to put so many potent and potentially dangerous vaccines into small and growing bodies.



You might think they’d do that. It is well known that individual vaccines can and do cause serious health problems. There is a mass of evidence proving that vaccines can do serious harm. And governments have paid out billions to families of vaccine damaged children.



But they don’t.



Are the words `mass vaccination’ and `genocide’ pretty much interchangeable?



I couldn’t possibly comment.



