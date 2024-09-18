Dr. Vernon Coleman: Is Vaccination a Synonym for Genocide?
"The evidence shows that vaccines did NOT get rid of the infectious diseases which used to kill so many...Just look at the facts."
In 1986, babies between 0 and 12 months old in the United States were given around five vaccines. This year, babies between 0 and 12 months old in the United States are given around 32 vaccines.
And, of course, all those vaccines are given to keep children healthy.
So why, just out of curiosity, are today’s children and young people sicker than any generation since cholera, tuberculosis and other nasties were major killers at the end of the 19th century?
The evidence shows that vaccines did NOT get rid of the infectious diseases which used to kill so many. It was cleaner water, better food, better housing and better sewage disposal which produced the improvements. Just look at the facts.
Could it possibly, just possibly, be that all those jabs are making children sick? Is it possible that the epidemic of diseases now affecting children could be a result of all that vaccination?
Well, I think there’s a link.
But because that’s my viewpoint I am banned from every main stream media outlet in the world. And I am banned from all social media and just about every broadcaster on the internet. No one dares interview me because if they do they’ll be closed down. There are politicians who want critics of vaccination to be classified as terrorists.
However, let me tell you something else.
No one has done experiments to see if it is safe to put so many potent and potentially dangerous vaccines into small and growing bodies.
You might think they’d do that. It is well known that individual vaccines can and do cause serious health problems. There is a mass of evidence proving that vaccines can do serious harm. And governments have paid out billions to families of vaccine damaged children.
But they don’t.
Are the words `mass vaccination’ and `genocide’ pretty much interchangeable?
I couldn’t possibly comment.
If you want to know more please read my book `Anyone who tells you that vaccines are safe and effective is lying.’
Joe Biden’s White House tried to get the book banned. But the last time I looked it’s still available. You can buy a copy via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com Or CLICK HERE
Copyright Vernon Coleman September 2024
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE every which way from Sunday! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! Weather warfare and geoengineering/toxic chemtrails and poison jabs are major parts of their arsenal.
Can't say this often enough! THESE WEF MONSTERS RUNNING THE WORLD NEED TO BE DEPOPULATED OFF THE PLANET!
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! https://climateviewer.com
It's always since the dawn of history, been about using knowledge for power and control by the psycho portion of the human population that learned how to manipulate 'normies' to obey them in their power-mad power trips.
In these modern times, this evil has become TECHNOCRACY, the vilest threat to the existence of all life on earth since forever!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
EW! GROSS! HELL NO! https://www.technocracy.news
NOT MY BRAIN/MIND! NOT MY BODY! NO WAY, NO HOW, NOT PLAYING YOUR AI QUANTUM STUPID-ASS VIDEO GAMES! I AM LIVING IN THE REAL WORLD CREATING ART AND PERFORMANCES!
The more I learn about this stuff, the more sickened, nauseated and horrified I get, and I wonder what kind of inhuman psychopath loonies make this crap and want to use it!?
THIS IS PURE SATANIC EVIL! IT IS MEANT TO DESTROY BILLIONS OF YEARS OF CREATION IN THE ATTEMPT OF TOTAL SLAVERY CONTROL BY POWER-MAD PSYCHOS!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL! May more and more wake up and resist and cultivate their health.
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
SCREW THE FEAR FAKERY! NO TRUSTING THE WEF RULING CLASS EVER!
I have no fear of 'germs' or 'viruses'. One of the best places to go for reality: https://virustruth.net
I try to live without fear! Fear is the mind-killer!
