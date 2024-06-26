One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Everyone working for Google, YouTube, Facebook, the BBC or any mainstream media organisation is a conspiracy theorist.



Here are some of the commonest conspiracy theories which are regarded as `real’ by all members of these organisations:



1. Your government cares for you.

2. The covid pandemic was real.

3. Lockdowns helped save millions of people from a death worse than life.

4. Politicians are driven by a desire to do good.

5. The mainstream media provides an honest, reliable account of things happening in the world.

6. Drug companies are staffed by kind, good-hearted people who want to do good and save lives.

7. Electric cars run on special, magical electricity which is free and comes out of wires hidden under the ground.

8. All vaccines are wonderful and perfectly safe and we should all have lots of them, at least daily if possible.

9. The virus which caused covid was invented in a laboratory in China and then spread around the world to make money for Chinese companies producing masks and PCR tests.

10. The WHO is working to save the world from disease.

11. The BBC is a news organisation which can be trusted.

12. Our climate is changing rapidly, within five years the seas will have evaporated and the whole world will be ablaze.

13. Bankers are decent people who deserve every penny they are paid.

14. NATO is helping to save us from World War III.

15. The United Nations exists to bring peace and food to poor people.

16. Anyone who drives a car or who eats food is a danger to the future of the world.

17. Members of the royal family are just like us except that they are very special and must be mollycoddled, protected from reality and treated like gods.

18. Israel is a very special country which must be allowed to do whatever it likes – and given as much money as it wants.

19. The PCR test is valuable because anyone who agrees to be tested is obviously insane.

20. Bilderbergers and people who are members of the World Economic Forum make the best leaders and we should do everything they tell us to do.

21. Euthanasia is a great way to help people who are suffering from physical or mental pain or who are poor.



Those are the basic conspiracy theories and they are believed wholeheartedly by everyone working for the BBC, Facebook, Google, YouTube and the rest of the mainstream media and by everyone working for big internet companies.



If YOU do not believe in these conspiracy theories then you are clearly NOT a conspiracy theorist and in due course you will have to be enrolled in a euthanasia programme or, alternatively, simply shot, hung, gassed, or electrocuted.



Note

To find the truth about what is happening read `Their Terrifying Plan’ by Vernon Coleman. You can buy a copy through the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



Copyright Vernon Coleman June 2024

Share

Related articles: