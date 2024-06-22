One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

This is a year of major elections in the UK, the US, and much of Europe.



But it doesn’t really matter a damn who wins any of the elections, though the future will arrive more speedily if left wing governments are in power.



We are hurtling toward Net Zero and the Great Reset.



Whatever lies we are told, this is what we can look forward to:



More twenty minute cities will be built – with accommodation provided in tower blocks. Food for each twenty minute city will be grown in local, indoor farms.



Social credit schemes will be introduced. (Read `Social Credit: Nightmare on Your Street’ to find out what this means for you. You can find a copy in the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com )



Health care will be increasingly unavailable – except for vaccination programmes which will be increased.



To enter a shop or any public building you’ll have to flash your smart phone in order to identify yourself (all those people who use their smart phones to pay for coffee have led the way to this)



Overall the weather will be colder and wetter as the sun is blocked by geo-engineers. (search online for ‘radiation management’ if you don’t believe me).



Traditional farms will fail and close and the land used for farming will be allowed to go wild.



Euthanasia will become legal everywhere – and heavily promoted. In many hospitals the `voluntary ‘element of doctor-assisted suicide will quietly disappear as the elderly, the frail, the mentally ill, the disabled and the poor are quietly killed. (For more information about their evil plan for euthanasisa, please read: “They Want to Kill Us” by Jack King. CLICK HERE to buy this powerful and important book then tell as many people as you know about it to help spread the truth).



The pension age will soar and no one will receive a state pension until they are well into their 70s. Most people of working age will not receive any pension at all.



Travel will become increasingly difficult and expensive. Road pricing will be introduced to discourage motorists and to put up prices for lorries. New apartment blocks will be built on car parks and petrol stations. Those car parks which remain will only accept payment by a special App, and spaces will get smaller and smaller to discourage the ownership of large cars. Holidays will be discouraged. Today, passengers are told to arrive at their airport three hours before flight time. This will get worse.



Strikes will become regular and commonplace as unions use their power to disrupt and to damage and to help force us into the Great Reset.



Taxes are going to rise inexorably. And there will be more and more new taxes and fees. Governments will need huge amounts of money to pay for Net Zero. And we’re paying the price. The uber rich and the non-dom millionaires will not pay more tax. If they feel threatened they will simply leave the country. The middle classes and the aspiring middle classes will be destroyed.



Savers and investors will be targeted and will pay extra taxes. The incentive to save will disappear. Remember: You will own nothing (and be miserable).



Local taxes on dwellings will rise dramatically. There will be special taxes on detached houses and gardens as people are pushed into moving into the new high rise blocks in the new towns.



Everyone who works will be poorer than they were. The only people who will survive the future comfortably will be those who are on benefits who have their energy costs paid for them (by taxes taken from the working poor.)



The police will spend less and less time stopping crime and more time arresting those who criticise the authorities.



Independent websites and platforms on the internet will be closed.



Immigration will increase massively.



Britain will effectively re-join the fascist, undemocratic EU and the Brexit referendum will, effectively, be reversed against the will of the people.



Remember, all of this is going to happen unless we stop it. And voting isn’t going to make any difference at all. In order to stop what is happening we need to tell more people what is happening and, more importantly, why it is happening. We are fighting a propaganda war. We need to demand an honest media and we need to put pressure on dishonest politicians. Share the truth as widely as you can. Explain about the Great Reset and explain that climate change and Net Zero are a massive fraud. Please share my videos and this website with everyone you know. There isn’t much time left.



If you want to know more about the future they are planning for us please read `Social Credit: Nightmare on Your Street’ and `They want your Money and your Life’ – both are available through the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



Copyright Vernon Coleman June 2024

