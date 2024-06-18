One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

I fear there is a real chance that the conspirators are getting ready for another pandemic.

The chaos and the fear are simmering nicely, just as they planned.

Elections everywhere are creating despair and depression and a feeling of hopelessness.

Is it time for them to go for the kill? Well, we must bear it in mind.



And déjà vu is here again.



Bird flu in America has allegedly spread among dairy cows and farm workers.



The WHO claims that a Mexican man died from bird flu. They say he had a positive PCR test (which proves only that he had a positive PCR test).

The Mexican Government says the man had no links with animals or birds and had been ill in bed for three weeks before he allegedly died of bird flu.

They say, to be blunt, that the WHO was (whisper it quietly) wrong.

The dead man had been a chronic invalid for 14 years with kidney disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. If he did have bird flu he died with it, not `of’ it.

The usual covid trickery.



But the usual bullshit has started.



Cattle are being killed. It’s been suggested that the US Government test 40 million cows once a week. Or maybe daily. Or maybe hourly. Who knows? The conspirators are insane. And then kill all those who test positive.



And there is already murmuring of testing, protective clothing, masks, lockdowns and financial compensation. And more mRNA vaccines, of course. I expect that drug company executives have already ordered holiday villas by the dozen.



And this time it will, of course, be considered necessary to kill loads of animals – including pet dogs and pet cats. (More convenient for the 20 minute cities, did I hear you say? Full marks.)



And in all the excitement the WHO Global Pandemic Treaty will be ratified in a rush.



Social credit, the digital world, the end of cash, and general enslavement seem to be just minutes away.



And most people either still don’t know or just don’t care.



All we can do is share the truth with as many people as possible.



NOTE

