Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
Mar 12, 2024

Mike Yeadon is a medical hero and a voice of truth in a world of big pharma and government lies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
Mar 12, 2024

“Nothing that we do, is done in vain. I believe, with all my soul, that we shall see triumph.”

― Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
98 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture