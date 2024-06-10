One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr. Mike Yeadon: I respect Mark Devlin enormously.

He took exceptional risks when he realised the business he was working in was corrupted beyond belief.

I’m very pleased to be in touch and to have recorded this exchange.

Dr. Mike Yeadon is that rarest of entities - a former Big Pharma executive whose conscience over-wrote any concerns about money or status causing him to become a highly vocal whistleblower.

Few are better qualified than Mike to know of the damage that the Convid arm-spears were designed to do, having worked until 2011 in such areas of R&D at the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

The body count that has piled up since their launch is nothing short of a holocaust, he maintains. Along the way we discuss the state of consciousness that Mike was in during his years in the business, and how that contrasts with where he’s at now, the Convid experience having served as a major wake-up call.

Mike speaks of the spiritual implications of putting concerns about personal profit and security over doing what we instinctively know to be right, as almost all of his peers in the pharma industry have done.

Ultimately, Mike remains optimistic for justice to be served, on both the physical and spiritual levels.

