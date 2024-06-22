One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A disturbing new study has warned that all recipients of Covid mRNA injections are facing a ticking time bomb where they could be struck down with a sudden brain clot at any moment, without warning.

A new preprint study published and coauthored by Dr. Peter McCullough describes how the Covid vaccination has a much greater risk of causing blood clots in the brain versus the Influenza vaccine.

“There is an alarming breach in the safety signal threshold concerning cerebral thrombosis AEs after COVID-19 vaccines compared to that of the influenza vaccines and even when compared to that of all other vaccines,” the study said in the ‘Conclusions’ section.

“An immediate global moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines is necessary with an absolute contraindication in women of reproductive age.”

The study broke down the numbers involved, showing a massively greater number of blood clots in the brain versus the flu shot.

“There are 5137 cerebral thromboembolism AEs reported in the 3 years (36 months) after COVID-19 vaccines compared to 52 AEs for the influenza vaccines over the past 34 years (408 months) and 282 AEs for all other vaccines (excluding COVID-19) over the past 34 years (408 months),” the study said in the ‘Results’ section.

“The PRR’s are significant when comparing AEs by time from COVID-19 vaccines to that of the influenza vaccines (p < 0.0001) or to that of all other vaccines (p < 0.0001).”

“Cerebral venous thromboembolism AEs are female predominant with a female/male odds ratio of 1.63 (95% confidence interval (1.52-1.74), p < 0.0001).

“Conversely, cerebral arterial thromboembolism has a nonsignificant male preponderance.

“Cerebral venous thromboembolism is far more common than cerebral arterial thromboembolism over 36 months with an odds ratio (OR) of 14.8 (95% confidence interval 14.0-15.5, p < 0.0001).

“Atrial fibrillation, the most common identifiable cause of cerebral arterial thromboembolism, occurs far more commonly after the COVID-19 as compared to all other vaccines with a PRR of 123 (95% CI 88.3-172, p < 0.0001).”

