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By Sally Beck March 20, 2023

DR James Thorp is an expert in high-risk and maternal foetal medicine. He has watched in horror, but thankfully not in silence, over the last two years as stillbirths, miscarriages and menstrual abnormalities have increased to numbers not experienced by women in recent history.

He is convinced that the novel mRNA Covid vaccinations have caused these catastrophic events and describes administering the shots to pregnant women as an ‘egregious violation of ethics’. He added: ‘We have never ever broken the sacrosanct golden rule in pregnancy of not administering novel substances to pregnant women since we learned our lessons from the past. [Thalidomide and diethylstilbesterol (DES). For more detail, see my analysis here.] There was never any safety data for the Covid vaccines so I can only conclude that this was a fait accompli.’ (See my analysis here.)

The figures he presents, distilled from US government information provided by its Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), are shocking.

In addition, a leaked email from one of the largest hospitals in California, dated September 2022 and shared with TCW, was sent to 200 nurses working in their neonatal wards. It confirmed the phenomenon. The subject line said: ‘DEMISE HANDLING’ and it stated that: ‘It seems as though the increase of demise patients [babies] that we are seeing is going to continue. There were 22 demises [stillbirths and foetal deaths] in August [2022], which ties [equals] the record number of demises in July 2021, and so far in September [2022] there have been 7 and it’s only the 8th day of the month.’

Registered nurse Michelle Gershman, who works in the neonatal ward and has had her $5,000 bonus withheld for voicing her concerns, said she had noticed the increase. She said: ‘We used to have one foetal demise per month. That rose to one or two per week.’

Her experience, and the experience of doctors working with pregnant women, is contrary to official ‘safe and effective’ observation and advice, but no one was free to speak out because of a gagging order imposed in September 2021 by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (ACOG).

Seven months earlier, in February 2021, Dr Anthony Fauci, former chief medical adviser to the US President, stated publicly that he had seen no red flags in the 10,000 women who had received the experimental Covid jab.

At the beginning of the rollout, in December 2020, pregnant women who were healthcare workers or deemed to be at risk from Covid began receiving the shots. By May 2021, the vaccine was being recommended to all pregnant American women, despite the fact that none of the vaccine manufacturers had completed reproductive toxicology reports in animals, and none had started clinical trials in pregnant women.

Two months later, hospitals noticed a huge increase in miscarriage, stillbirth, preterm births, pregnancy complications and menstrual abnormalities.

Dr Thorp and six colleagues, including the heart specialist Dr Peter McCullough, a witness to the increase of heart problems in newborns, compared VAERS reports post Covid vaccination with adverse events reported in pregnant women who had received the flu vaccine. The results are devastating:

· 1192 x higher rate of severe menstrual abnormalities;

· 57 x higher rate of miscarriage;

· 38 x higher rate of foetal death and stillbirth;

· 15 other major pregnancy complications exceeding the regulator’s safety threshold.

One of the most distressing menstrual abnormalities was an increase in incidences of decidual casting, which according to Dr Thorp, may even have occurred in a newborn baby. The decidua is the thick tissue lining the uterus and women were shedding it intact. It is a painful, distressing experience characterised by huge clots or the decidua detaching in one piece. Fewer than 50 cases had been recorded in 100 years then suddenly, in a seven-month period in 2021, 292 experienced this ‘rare’ event (which thankfully has no long-term effects).

Miscarriage and stillbirths were recorded in Pfizer’s post-marketing documents which show that they had received reports of 274 pregnancy adverse events. More than a quarter, 27 per cent, were considered serious.

Pfizer’s carnage list included premature birth with neonatal death, spontaneous abortion with intrauterine death, and rupture of membranes. They reported 19 cases in the first trimester, one in the second and two in the third trimester.

Michelle Gershman also noticed a rise in pre-eclampsia, a potentially dangerous complication characterised by high blood pressure which can lead to seizures and in rare cases to fatal consequences.

Experts are arguing about whether or not these figures are accurate, but our Office for National Statistics show that stillbirth figures increased by 199 in 2021 compared with 2020 (the height of Covid infections). They also said that the stillbirth ‘rate was above the five-year average in seven months of 2021’. No official figures are yet available for 2022.

It was April 2021 when pregnant British women were given the ‘green light’ to receive the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA jabs at any stage in their pregnancy.

Gershman said she began checking the notes of women losing their babies, some as late as 36 or 37 weeks (full term is 40 weeks). A pattern emerged as she noticed many had received their jabs or boosters a week earlier. Few mothers joined the dots and vaccinated consultants did not consider Covid injections as causation, so no alarm was raised.

Dr Kimberly Biss did not ignore what she saw in her private practice. A certified obstetrician-gynaecologist in Florida for almost 30 years, she said: ‘Back in 2021 we saw a significant increase in miscarriage in babies under 20 weeks usually occurring in the first trimester. I started keeping track, when I compared my data, miscarriages were doubling each year. In 2020 women (data analysed and confirmed by scientist Dr Jessica Rose) experienced 4 per cent losses, 8 per cent losses in 2021, 15 per cent losses in 2022. Miscarriage rates in our practice are currently 25 per cent.

‘Clinically I’ve never had a 10-15 per cent miscarriage rate, we normally see around 4 per cent although textbooks will tell you that 10-15 per cent is normal.

‘Ironically 2020 was the year when Covid, the disease, was at its worst. We had Alpha slowly turning into Delta, but we weren’t seeing the mishaps until the following year after they started the injections.

‘The number of newly registered pregnant patients is also going down year on year which may be a reflection of infertility.’

Anecdotally, in the UK, midwives are seeing women who have suffered multiple miscarriages post-vaccination, thin umbilical cords, clots in umbilical cords, placentas delivered in ribbons – the placenta is normally dark red and spongy, delivered as a healthy-looking disc. They say babies are failing to thrive and that double the usual number are being admitted to intensive care.

In the US, Michelle Gershman says that the neonatal intensive care unit in the hospital where she works also has double the number of babies. ‘There are generally 40 to 50. In March, we have 80.’

For speaking out Dr Thorp, 69, has come under threat. This is despite the fact that he has 44 years obstetric experience, has published 200 peer-reviewed clinical research papers, seen around 25,000 high-risk pregnancies, has received awards for his research and has served on the board of directors for the Society for Maternal Foetal Medicine and as an examiner for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, an organisation now chastising him.

On December 7, 2022, he testified in the Senate with Senator Ron Johnson and others about the devastation affecting pregnant mothers.

Recently, Dr Thorp has focused his research efforts on the Covid-19 pandemic and has published more than 15 peer-reviewed scientific publications and a book documenting the dangers of the vaccine in women of reproductive age and in pregnancy. Nevertheless, his heroic efforts are falling on deaf ears and pregnant women are suffering indescribable grief.

Below is a full analysis of pregnancy Yellow Card reports made to the MHRA in the UK.

Miscarriages: 842; Pregnancy conditions: 1,234; Stillbirths and foetal deaths: more than 25. Underreporting is approximately 10 per cent according to MHRA, so add a nought for more accurate numbers.

A request for comment on the above information was sent to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. Their spokesperson responded: ‘I’m struggling to understand exactly what you’re asking for here but hope this link helps. We’ve published our position on covid-19 vaccines here.’

The MHRA and US Centers for Disease Control have not yet responded to requests for comment.

ACOG refused to comment but offer advice on informed consent. They say: ‘Respect for autonomy provides a strong moral foundation for informed consent, in which a patient, adequately informed about her medical condition and the available therapies, freely chooses specific treatments or nontreatment. Respect for patient autonomy, like all ethical principles, cannot be regarded as absolute. At times it may conflict with other principles or values and sometimes must yield to them.’

SPECIAL REPORT FOCUS – PREGNANCY, FOETAL DEATHS, STILLBIRTHS & RELATED REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH ADVERSE EFFECTS

MHRA YELLOW CARD REPORTING SUMMARY UP TO FEBRUARY 22, 2023

(Data published March 8, 2023)

Below represents reactions experienced, not exhaustively listed.

People may have reported more than one type of reaction per report.

Pregnancy Conditions – 755 (Pfizer-mono) + <5 (Pfizer-bivalent) + 342 (AZ) + 113 (Moderna-mono) + 9 (Moderna-bivalent) + 15 (Unknown brand) = 1,234

Miscarriages (Spontaneous Abortions) – 514 (Pfizer-mono) + <5 (Pfizer-bivalent) + 241 (AZ) + 72 (Moderna-mono) + 5 (Moderna-bivalent) + 10 (Unknown brand) = 842

Stillbirths & Foetal Deaths – 19 (Pfizer-mono) + zero cases but recorded <5 (not zero) fatalities (Pfizer-bivalent) + 6 (AZ) + <5 (Moderna-mono) + zero cases but recorded <5 (not zero) fatalities (Moderna-bivalent) + < 5 cases but zero fatalities noted (Unknown brand) = greater than 25

Congenital Disorders – 121 (Pfizer-mono) + <5 (Pfizer-bivalent) + 122 (AZ) + 17 (Moderna-mono) + <5 (Moderna-bivalent) + <5 (Unknown brand) = 260

Injuries Category – Maternal & Foetal Vaccination Exposure During Pregnancy & Breastfeeding – 3,472 (Pfizer-mono) + 35 (Pfizer-bivalent) + 2,007 (AZ) + 928 (Moderna-mono) + 49 (Moderna-bivalent) + 19 (Unknown brand) = 6,510

Reproductive & Breast Disorders (all ages/sex) – 31,798 (Pfizer-mono) + 146 (Pfizer-bivalent) + 21,015 (AZ) + 5,369 (Moderna-mono) + 91 (Moderna-bivalent) + <5 (Novavax) + 279 (Unknown brand) = 58,698

Including breast signs and symptoms that include discharge, oedema, pain and swelling, vaginal haemorrhage, premature menopause, post-menopausal bleeding, menstruation with decreased or increased bleeding, uterine, ovarian, cervix, vaginal, vulva and fallopian tube cysts, inflammation, infections, neoplasms (abnormal tissue growth) and other disorders.

Reproductive & Breast Disorders (10-39yrs – Female) – 20,320 (Pfizer-mono) + 44 (Pfizer-bivalent) + 6,887 (AZ) + 3,071 (Moderna-mono) + 40 (Moderna-bivalent) + <5 (Novavax) + 118 (Unknown brand) = 30,480

Of which 25,204 reaction types were deemed *SERIOUS = 82.7%

Reproductive & Breast Disorders (10-19yrs – Female) – 785 (Pfizer-mono) + 82 (AZ) + 69 (Moderna-mono) + 10 (Unknown brand) = 946

Of which 766 reaction types were deemed *SERIOUS = 81%

* MHRA definition of ‘serious’ – patient died, life-threatening, hospitalisation, congenital abnormality, persistent or significant disability or capacity, deemed medically significant by MHRA medical dictionary or reporter

For full reports, see here.

Source: conservativewoman.co.uk

The next generation is DYING from the shots!

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