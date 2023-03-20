Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Mar 20, 2023

Thank God for Dr. Thorp’s work and record keeping ! As an ob/ gyn , the last 3 years have been devastating. When a patient asks me about the jab, I am frank and honest and tell them there are no clinical trials and why would you take an untested product. Thanks Lioness for posting this !

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ts1213
Mar 20, 2023Edited

Heaven only knows if and when this evil will end. Granted, it will end at some point but it's a matter of how long Providence wishes to allow sinful humanity to continue to wallow in it's mire of which is most certainly deserving of. My heart aches for all of these children and for all of those who took this jab with sincere intentions.

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