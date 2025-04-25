BREAKING: UK GEOENGINEERING PROJECT CALLED ‘SATAN’ RELEASES SULFUR INTO THE SKY
You can’t make this up.
By Jim Ferguson
In 2022, British researchers launched a geoengineering experiment — releasing sulfur into the stratosphere under a project named SATAN (Stratospheric Aerosol Transport and Nucleation).
Yes — they literally named it SATAN. Even leading geoengineering scientist David Keith couldn’t believe it:
"You don't call something SATAN if you're playing it straight."
WHAT KIND OF AGENDA NAMES THEIR SKY-TAMPERING EXPERIMENT AFTER THE DEVIL?
WHAT THIS MEANS:
They are no longer hiding their intentions.
Experiments that could disrupt ecosystems, weather patterns, and food supplies are underway — without your consent.
They are manipulating the very air you breathe — and laughing in your face while they do it.
This isn’t just "climate science."
This is climate warfare against the planet — and against YOU.
THEY’RE NOT SAVING EARTH. THEY’RE CLAIMING OWNERSHIP OF IT.
WAKE UP. BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE.
Sulfur dioxide (SO2) can cause a range of health effects, primarily affecting the respiratory system. Short-term exposure to high levels can cause burning sensations in the nose and throat, difficulty breathing, and coughing. Long-term exposure can lead to changes in lung function and may exacerbate existing heart disease.
🎥 David Keith acknowledges that UK dimming of the Sun will kill tens of thousands of people.
