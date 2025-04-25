One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Jim Ferguson

You can’t make this up.

In 2022, British researchers launched a geoengineering experiment — releasing sulfur into the stratosphere under a project named SATAN (Stratospheric Aerosol Transport and Nucleation).

Yes — they literally named it SATAN. Even leading geoengineering scientist David Keith couldn’t believe it:

"You don't call something SATAN if you're playing it straight."

WHAT KIND OF AGENDA NAMES THEIR SKY-TAMPERING EXPERIMENT AFTER THE DEVIL?

WHAT THIS MEANS:

They are no longer hiding their intentions.

Experiments that could disrupt ecosystems, weather patterns, and food supplies are underway — without your consent.

They are manipulating the very air you breathe — and laughing in your face while they do it.

This isn’t just "climate science."

This is climate warfare against the planet — and against YOU.

THEY’RE NOT SAVING EARTH. THEY’RE CLAIMING OWNERSHIP OF IT.

WAKE UP. BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE.

