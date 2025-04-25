Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kat Bro's avatar
Kat Bro
28m

Sulfur dioxide (SO2) can cause a range of health effects, primarily affecting the respiratory system. Short-term exposure to high levels can cause burning sensations in the nose and throat, difficulty breathing, and coughing. Long-term exposure can lead to changes in lung function and may exacerbate existing heart disease.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
18m

🎥 David Keith acknowledges that UK dimming of the Sun will kill tens of thousands of people.

https://t.me/robinmg/41388 ➡️☠️➡️

..

CHEMTRAIL COLA

https://t.me/robinmg/41393 ➡️🟪➡️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture