Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Ongoing CYBERATTACKS are preventing access to the largest COVID-19 "vaccine" cancer study EVER conducted.

The systematic review documents 300+ peer-reviewed COVID shot turbo cancer cases across 27 countries.

50% of the cancers occurred within 2–4 weeks of injection.

“ The largest oncologic safety assessment of the COVID shots was just published in Onco Target, a major cancer journal. And they got hit with cyber attacks just before they published it, so they could not put it online.

And the FBI was contacted, by the way. And so it got up into PubMed…by the way now it’s down again. The journal has been hit with another cyber attack.

What they found…they collected all of the cancer evidence of the COVID shots, and they found over 300 confirmed vaccine turbo cancer cases documented in the peer reviewed literature…”

“A Major Cancer Journal has just confirmed a global turbo cancer safety signal with the COVID-19 mRNA Injections, and they have faced a cyber attack as a result...”

