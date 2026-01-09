BREAKING: Ongoing CYBERATTACKS Are Preventing Access to the Largest Covid-19 "Vaccine" Cancer Study EVER Conducted
The systematic review documents 300+ peer-reviewed COVID shot turbo cancer cases across 27 countries.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Ongoing CYBERATTACKS are preventing access to the largest COVID-19 "vaccine" cancer study EVER conducted.
The systematic review documents 300+ peer-reviewed COVID shot turbo cancer cases across 27 countries.
50% of the cancers occurred within 2–4 weeks of injection.
“ The largest oncologic safety assessment of the COVID shots was just published in Onco Target, a major cancer journal. And they got hit with cyber attacks just before they published it, so they could not put it online.
And the FBI was contacted, by the way. And so it got up into PubMed…by the way now it’s down again. The journal has been hit with another cyber attack.
What they found…they collected all of the cancer evidence of the COVID shots, and they found over 300 confirmed vaccine turbo cancer cases documented in the peer reviewed literature…”
“A Major Cancer Journal has just confirmed a global turbo cancer safety signal with the COVID-19 mRNA Injections, and they have faced a cyber attack as a result...”
Related articles:
Should expect happenings like this censorship - Serial killers do not normally warn their victims OR confess afterwards.
You gotta figure that if mRNA poisons were actually safe and effective (which the deadly HHS still expounds upon) there would be no need to squelch any data trying to prove otherwise. There would be little or no blow back against these horrid substances...if they were actually healthy to take by injection and negative reactions were limited.
As usual, the truth has to be beat down and censored to protect the depopulation agenda. I think the fake covid pandemic was the first major test of how well the demonic deep state could destroy and control populations.
The medical system is accumulating tons of data for every patient in the country. The Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS), is being used for this purpose. About 90% of the health care system is locked into this tyrannical beast. This is to discover who is anti-vaccines or who is on the fence so that new terrorist tactics can be used to enforce vaccination during the coming next fake pandemic.
Perhaps CoV-3 is on the books as it has been mentioned in the Clinical Journal of Microbiology way back in 2007 by Chinese virologists along with CoV-1 (2003-04) and CoV-2 (2020-2023). The HHS still firmly supports the use of mRNA poisons and even sanctions the development of more of these deadly concoctions. Well RFK? Explain that. And quit giving us your silly food pyramid mumbo-jumbo.
If government had half a clue about about healthy living, they would have gotten it right 40 years ago.