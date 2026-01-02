Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2 at midnight (EST), going into January 3.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

We now have clear evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA shots have crippled the reproductive capacity of humanity.

In animal models, they destroy >60% of women’s finite egg supply. In human data (n=1.3M), vaccinated women have 33% fewer successful pregnancies than unvaccinated.

“The mRNA vaccinated rats had 60% reduction in primordial follicles. So, this is essential for life.

Woman are born with a finite amount of these follicles and they don not regenerate.

So in other words these mRNA shots are getting into the ovaries, instructing them to produce toxic spike protein.

The body attacks it, and then you’re going to get this tissue damage and egg destruction which does not regenerate… and then you’re going to have this 33% lower birth rates in vaccinated women, as wee see with human data.

And so all of this combined extraordinarily worrisome and it demands attention by regulators who have failed to do anything about it.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon Comments on “The mRNA-based pseudo-“vaccines” destroy over 60% of non-renewable egg supply of female rats.”

Share

Related articles: