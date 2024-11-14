One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman November 13, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to advance a new “self-amplifying” mRNA “vaccine” for “bird flu.”

The new “vaccine” is being developed by Arcturus Therapeutics, a Bill Gates-funded company specializing in mRNA-based pharmaceuticals.

On Monday, Arcturus quietly announced that the FDA approved the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its ARCT-2304 “vaccine.”

ARCT-2304 is a self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) injection targeting the H5N1 avian influenza “bird flu” virus.

The “self-amplifying” or “replicon” mRNA shots contain the equipment needed to make more of itself once it enters cells.

The injections have been dubbed “replicon” vaccines because they are able to replicate inside the human body to produce more mRNA over time.

The new technology has provoked a worldwide backlash from experts and concerned citizens.

Japan has just approved the rollout of Covid “replicon” mRNA “vaccines” for public use.

Japanese citizens fear they are being used as guinea pigs ahead of a global rollout of the injections.

From September 24 to 28, the International Crisis Summit (ICS) convened in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The ICS, formerly the International COVID Summit, to notify people about the new “replicon” mRNA “vaccines.”

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology, attended the event when he traveled to Japan to meet with experts to discuss the new injections.

Malone shared the details of the Japanese rally he attended that saw 30,000 people speak out against replicon injections.

“I just came back from Tokyo where they had a 30,000-person rally because they’re about to deploy self-replicating RNA vaccines,” Malone said.

“Japan is being used as the guinea pig for the world for this new technology.

“The Japanese people are calling this the third atomic bomb.”

It’s not just Japan that is raising the alarm of “replicon” vaccines, however.

In the Netherlands, which is expected to soon follow Japan in approving sa-mRNA for public use, experts are already warning against the Gates-funded “vaccines.”

As Slay News reported, a group of leading Dutch scientists and virologists made a disturbing discovery about the new Gates-funded “self-amplifying mRNA” vaccines.

According to Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands, “replicon vaccines” can increase the threat of pathogenic viruses spreading among humans.

Meanwhile, a group of Canadian doctors recently issued a red alert to the public over the government’s plans to approve “replicon vaccines” in Canada too.

As Slay News reported, the doctors are warning the public that Canadian government regulators will follow Japan and approve the “replicon” mRNA injections.

One doctor called the shots the “next iteration of Frankenstein technology.”

However, they revealed that concerns over the injections are being heavily censored, leaving people uninformed about the risks associated with “replicon vaccines.”

The new Arcturus trial, funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), aims to assess ARCT-2304’s efficacy in preventing pandemic influenza and plans to enroll around 200 healthy adults across the United States.

In a press release, Arcturus Therapeutics President & CEO Joseph Payne said:

“Arcturus is actively engaged with the U.S. government to prepare for the next pandemic, and clearance to proceed into the clinic with our STARR® self-amplifying mRNA technology is a key step in this important process.

“The Phase 1 clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of ARCT-2304 as a potential vaccine to protect against the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza.”

Last month, Arcturus Therapeutics received a nearly $1 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The money was for “vaccine development,” according to the Gates Foundation’s website.

The grant was given to “improve understanding of durability of protection after administration of nucleic-acid based vaccines.”

In October 2023, an article published in Vaccines confirmed that Gates has been funding next-generation mRNA-based bird flu vaccine research in China.

ARCT-2304 is a self-amplifying mRNA drug candidate that uses lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to deliver genetic material into cells.

Once injected, the vaccine’s mRNA is designed to copy itself within cells, which increases the production of two flu proteins: haemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA).

This process purportedly allows for smaller doses compared to typical mRNA vaccines.

The technology is said to be intended to speed up vaccine production in a pandemic and avoid some of the delays of older egg, or cell-based methods.

Additionally, it’s freeze-dried to remain stable in regular refrigerators, potentially simplifying storage and transport—and, by extension, increasing profitability.

Arcturus Therapeutics is owned by BlackRock, a World Economic Forum partner.

Source: slaynews.com

