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April 29, 2023 By Amy Kelly, Program Director of the War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project

The April 2023 batch of Pfizer clinical trial documents released under court order by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) contains a shocking, eight-page document titled, “Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review.” The data in the Cumulative Review are “…from the time of drug product development to 28-FEB-2021,” and Robert T. Maroko of the FDA approved the Review on April 20, 2021. It reveals that Pfizer and the FDA knew in early 2021 that Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccine, BNT162b2, resulted in:

Adverse events in over 54% of pregnant women including: Fetal deaths . Fetal tachycardia requiring early delivery and hospitalization of the affected neonate for five days (outcome “unknown”). Premature labor and delivery resulting in: Neonatal deaths . Neonatal severe respiratory distress . Neonatal pneumothorax , which is a collection of air between the lung and the chest wall that develops when air leaks out of the lung.



Moreover, in the Cumulative Review, nineteen percent of babies exposed to Pfizer’s COVID mRNA vaccine via lactation (breast milk) were reported to be suffering from 48 different adverse events:

Pfizer’s Summary and Conclusion section of the Cumulative Review states, “The cases reviewed above are indicative of what is in the Pfizer safety database as of 28 February 2021. The sponsor (Pfizer/BioNTech) will continue to monitor and report on all pregnancy exposure and lactation cases. It is important to note that the spontaneous safety database is intended for hypothesis generation and not hypothesis testing.”

Despite knowing the deaths and harms enumerated above, on April 23, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began recommending COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women. (https://www.verywellhealth.com/pregnant-women-covid-vaccine-5092509)

Please read this damning “Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review” below.

Source: dailyclout.io

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