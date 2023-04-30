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April 29, 2023 By Amy Kelly, Program Director of the War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project
The April 2023 batch of Pfizer clinical trial documents released under court order by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) contains a shocking, eight-page document titled, “Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review.” The data in the Cumulative Review are “…from the time of drug product development to 28-FEB-2021,” and Robert T. Maroko of the FDA approved the Review on April 20, 2021. It reveals that Pfizer and the FDA knew in early 2021 that Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccine, BNT162b2, resulted in:
Adverse events in over 54% of pregnant women including:
Fetal deaths.
Fetal tachycardia requiring early delivery and hospitalization of the affected neonate for five days (outcome “unknown”).
Premature labor and delivery resulting in:
Neonatal deaths.
Neonatal severe respiratory distress.
Neonatal pneumothorax, which is a collection of air between the lung and the chest wall that develops when air leaks out of the lung.
Moreover, in the Cumulative Review, nineteen percent of babies exposed to Pfizer’s COVID mRNA vaccine via lactation (breast milk) were reported to be suffering from 48 different adverse events:
Pfizer’s Summary and Conclusion section of the Cumulative Review states, “The cases reviewed above are indicative of what is in the Pfizer safety database as of 28 February 2021. The sponsor (Pfizer/BioNTech) will continue to monitor and report on all pregnancy exposure and lactation cases. It is important to note that the spontaneous safety database is intended for hypothesis generation and not hypothesis testing.”
Despite knowing the deaths and harms enumerated above, on April 23, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began recommending COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women. (https://www.verywellhealth.com/pregnant-women-covid-vaccine-5092509)
Please read this damning “Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review” below.
Source: dailyclout.io
Related articles:
FDA: “Vaccines Do NOT Require Demonstration of the Prevention of Infection or Transmission”
Effects on Mother and Child That Bear Out Mike Yeadon’s Warnings
Dr. Yeadon Warns: So-Called “COVID Vaccines” Are Toxic by Design
Dr. Yeadon: Are "Vaccines" The "Action To Create Conditions For Fertility Decline" That Kissinger Advocated In 1974?
Fertility Catastrophe - Amy Kelly Recaps Countless Atrocities From The Pfizer Docs
Swedish Study Links Declining Fertility Rates to COVID Jab Roll Out
The Depopulation Industrial Complex: FDA Licensed Vaccines Are Not Evaluated for Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis, Impairment of Fertility
Depopulation via Mass Vaccination: Tetanus Vaccine May Be Laced With Anti-Fertility Drug
I read about these not being approved for pregnant women in the beginning and I can’t believe any doctor would have recommended them and the mothers didn’t read up on their safety. Just like them approving it for children when there has been no threat to them. They should all be criminally charged for telling any pregnant woman to take them. Having had two children that I developed a rare condition that affected my liver, they couldn’t even give me the medications to stop that or even anything to help with the side effects of the condition. It started in my second trimester with both of them and got worse as the pregnancies progressed, but I couldn’t be subscribed anything for fear it would hurt my babies. Now they unleashed these deadly jabs on all these women!! As soon as I delivered my sons, it immediately stopped the day I gave birth. The medical establishment can never be trusted again….they were already on thin ice as it was!
Thank you for this post , it must be shared continuously!
I knew in my spirit from the start that this was the case with these shots !
I warned NOT to take these shots while pregnant or nursing or EVER!!
It’s just DEVASTATING!!
There are NO words other than PURE EVIL!!☠️