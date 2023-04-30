Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Joni's avatar
Joni
Apr 30, 2023Edited

I read about these not being approved for pregnant women in the beginning and I can’t believe any doctor would have recommended them and the mothers didn’t read up on their safety. Just like them approving it for children when there has been no threat to them. They should all be criminally charged for telling any pregnant woman to take them. Having had two children that I developed a rare condition that affected my liver, they couldn’t even give me the medications to stop that or even anything to help with the side effects of the condition. It started in my second trimester with both of them and got worse as the pregnancies progressed, but I couldn’t be subscribed anything for fear it would hurt my babies. Now they unleashed these deadly jabs on all these women!! As soon as I delivered my sons, it immediately stopped the day I gave birth. The medical establishment can never be trusted again….they were already on thin ice as it was!

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TONI's avatar
TONI
Apr 30, 2023

Thank you for this post , it must be shared continuously!

I knew in my spirit from the start that this was the case with these shots !

I warned NOT to take these shots while pregnant or nursing or EVER!!

It’s just DEVASTATING!!

There are NO words other than PURE EVIL!!☠️

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