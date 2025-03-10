One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Amy Mek March 8, 2025

Uncovered FOIA emails expose Canada’s top health officials, including Dr. Theresa Tam, for overseeing secret, unethical medical experiments on Inuit children—coercing parents, ignoring safety data, and continuing the program despite its failure, marking yet another dark chapter in government-backed human experimentation.

A shocking batch of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) emails, recently obtained and released by Canadian independent researcher Bret Sears, has unveiled horrifying details of secret medical experiments conducted on Inuit children without proper consent. These revelations, involving Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, raise urgent ethical and legal questions about the extent of government-backed medical experimentation on vulnerable populations.

The FOIA documents provide irrefutable proof that Canadian health officials oversaw a secret experimental injection program on Inuit infants and children. Healthcare workers involved in the project raised serious ethical concerns, describing instances where parents were coerced into allowing their children to participate. The experiment, which was conducted without prior safety data, ultimately failed, yet government officials—including Tam—allowed it to continue.

The newly uncovered documents confirm a pattern of medical authoritarianism within Canada’s public health system—one that extends far beyond Indigenous communities and into the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, where the same bureaucrats, including Tam, imposed extreme compliance measures on the entire Canadian population.

The FOIA Bombshell: What We Know So Far

On February 21, 2025, Bret Sears announced the receipt of the first tranche of FOIA documents—1,818 pages—from the Canadian government regarding Dr. Theresa Tam. As of February 27, he had publicly released 870 pages, prompting a deep dive from researchers, journalists, and concerned citizens into what these emails contained. With a total of 450,000 pages set to be released over time, this may be just the tip of the iceberg.

Among the most damning revelations is the disclosure of secret, non-consensual medical experiments conducted on Inuit infants and children in Northern Canada. According to internal communications uncovered in the emails, Dr. Tom Wong, a senior Canadian health official, reported in December 2019 that medical professionals raised ethical concerns about an experimental antibody injection program targeting newborn Inuit children in remote regions. Parents were either misled, not fully informed, or outright coerced into allowing their children to participate. Medical professionals objected to the ethical violations of the experiment, yet their concerns were ignored. There was no prior safety data for injecting newborns, yet the government proceeded regardless. Even after the experiment ultimately failed, there is evidence that it was set to continue.

A Pattern of Government Medical Abuse Against Indigenous People

This revelation is not an isolated event. Canada has a dark history of using Indigenous children as medical test subjects, spanning nearly a century. The FOIA findings mirror historical cases where the Canadian government deliberately used Indigenous communities for unethical experiments:

1933: Tuberculosis vaccine trials conducted on Indigenous children without their knowledge or parental consent, resulting in over 20% of the 600 enrolled children dying.

1942-1952: Nutritional experiments were conducted in Canada’s infamous residential schools, where malnourished Indigenous children were deliberately divided into control and experimental groups, with some intentionally deprived of food and medical care to study starvation’s effects.

2014-2019: FOIA emails now reveal that Theresa Tam’s administration oversaw another wave of experiments, this time on Inuit children in remote communities.

This disturbing trend suggests a systemic pattern within Canada’s government and public health institutions—one that treats Indigenous populations as disposable test subjects.

The Smoking Gun: Page 410 of the FOIA Emails

One of the most explosive findings from the FOIA documents is contained in Page 410, an email dated December 16, 2019, from Dr. Tom Wong to Dr. Theresa Tam and other top health officials. This email directly contradicts the Canadian government’s official narrative and contains devastating admissions:

Healthcare workers involved in the experiment were alarmed by the lack of transparency and ethical oversight.

Parents were either misled, not fully informed, or outright coerced into allowing their children to participate.

There was no prior safety data for injecting newborn Inuit children, yet the program proceeded regardless.

The experiment failed and was deemed ethically questionable by frontline medical staff.

Despite clear ethical concerns, the Trudeau administration and Dr. Tam failed to halt the program.

The Cover-Up: 450,000 Pages of Secrets

Only 1,818 pages have been released so far, out of a total of 450,000 pages. Many pages are completely blacked out, suggesting that officials are deliberately covering up key details. Investigators expect even more damning revelations when 2020 and 2021 emails are released. If these experiments were ethical, why is the government hiding the details?

The Bigger Picture: Trudeau’s Role and the Expansion of Government Control

The Trudeau administration, which has positioned itself as a defender of Indigenous rights, appears to have presided over one of the most shocking abuses in modern Canadian medical history. Trudeau spent over $120 million promoting the false “mass graves” narrative at residential schools—an accusation that led to the burning of over 110 churches across Canada. While Trudeau spread false claims, his own government was conducting real medical experiments on Indigenous children.

The FOIA documents confirm that Tam played a crucial role in COVID-19 mandates, enforcing extreme compliance measures that cost thousands of Canadians their jobs, homes, and livelihoods. If Tam had no ethical qualms about medical experimentation on Indigenous children, what does that say about her role in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout?

Criminal Investigations on the Horizon?

Given the severity of these findings, there is growing pressure for criminal investigations. Former Toronto Police Detective Donald Best, a leading investigator into the FOIA emails, has stated in an exclusive interview with RAIR Foundation that the documents provide enough evidence to justify legal action. He revealed that AI-powered analysis of these FOIA emails uncovered damning details about medical coercion and lack of parental consent.

Best confirmed that government health officials deliberately withheld full explanations from Inuit parents, ensuring that many did not understand the full extent of the risks involved in these experiments. He also emphasized that historical government medical abuses against Indigenous populations were not just isolated incidents but part of a recurring pattern of unethical human experimentation.

Best raised the possibility of future criminal charges against those responsible. If government officials knew that these experiments were harmful and still pushed forward, they could face legal consequences. Best and his investigative team are determined to continue analyzing the released emails, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

The Connection to COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Best also pointed out a shocking parallel between the Inuit experiments and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. He referenced Pfizer documents that revealed nearly 30 out of 31 babies died in utero when their mothers received the mRNA injection. This raises the question: Did Canadian health officials, including Tam, know about this data and still push vaccine mandates without full disclosure? If they were willing to conduct secret experiments on Indigenous children, could they have knowingly ignored critical safety concerns about mRNA vaccines?

Conclusion: The Truth Is Coming

With only a fraction of the FOIA emails released, this scandal is far from over. What lies in the next 600 pages, and ultimately the 450,000 pages yet to come, could shake the very foundation of the Canadian government and its public health institutions.

For now, all publicly released FOIA emails, searchable versions, and detailed breakdowns can be found on DonaldBest.ca under the ‘Tam FOIA’ tab.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned as more revelations emerge in the coming weeks and months.

Source: rairfoundation.com

