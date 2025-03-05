Dr. Lee Merritt: "We Have a Whole Society Doing What We Tried the Nazi Doctors For..."
"Our medical profession...is recommending that people be experimented on"
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Dr. Lee Merritt: "Our medical profession...is recommending that people be experimented on; these are experimental genetic agents being given without informed consent...so we have a whole society doing what we tried the Nazi doctors for…that is not an exaggeration"
Full Video:
Related articles:
SHOCKING: Government Told Paramedics To Mark Anyone Over 70 As Not Worthy of Life – Scottish COVID Inquiry
·
Hospital Whistleblower: Doctors Are Euthanizing COVID-Vaccinated Due to ‘HORRIFIC’ Side Effects
·
Following the Footsteps of the Third Reich: Canada Announces Medicalized Murder of the Mentally Ill
·
A War Against Humanity: Canadian Government Declares the Unvaccinated To Be a Danger to Society
·