By Hunter Fielding July 11, 2024

The oldest daughter of Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner has stirred up controversy with her recent calls for strict COVID-19 measures in Los Angeles.

Violet Affleck, 18, gained attention following her impassioned speech at a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday. During her address, she advocated for mask requirements, air filtration systems, and far-UVC lights to be implemented in government facilities, including jails and detention centers.

“I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019. I’m OK now, but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief,” she said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharp relief. One in 10 infections leads to long Covid, which is a devastating neurological, cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, move, see, and even think,” Violet continued.

This claim is false. Oxford University researchers examined more than one million English children aged 5 to 11 and adolescents aged 12 to 15 to assess cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in connection with COVID-19 infection and COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the preprint, myocarditis and pericarditis only occur after vaccination and not after the COVID-19 infection.

She also made ridiculous claims that COVID-19 targets ‘people of color’ and ‘trans people.’

“[Long Covid] stands to exacerbate our homelessness crisis as well as the suffering of many people in our city. It hits communities of color, disabled people, elderly people, trans people, anyone in a public-facing essential job the hardest,” she said.

“I demand masks availability, air filtration, and far-UVC light in government facilities—including jails and detention centers—and mask mandates in county medical facilities. You must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment and, most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason,” she continued.

“[Mask bans] do not keep us safer. They make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together,” actor’s daughter concluded.

