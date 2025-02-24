One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Just like with Covid, they’re counting all deaths as bird flu, “Every time a bird dies, they say bird flu. I'm telling you, they're bullshitting you.”

“I'm a chicken farmer and they are bullshitting you about the reasons why your eggs are so expensive.”

“They say the same shit every year. I know it 'cause I'm a chicken farmer. I see the same alerts. When you look at these large facilities, a lot of these birds aren't dying of bird flu. They are dying of neglect.”

“They don't give the vegan vitamins, oregano, all the supplements they are supposed to be getting in these mega facilities and these birds are dying of disease and neglect and every time and every time a bird dies, they say bird flu.

I'm telling you, they're bullshitting you.”

The same thing appears to be happening again. Oddly enough, it’s precisely the same cast of characters as last time.

