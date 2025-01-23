One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: childrenshd

We were called conspiracy theorists when claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines shed, but numerous studies have proven that to be true. Now that the bird flu vaccine is only moments away from being injected into people, it’s imperative to know that some bird flu vaccines can and do shed.

Full Interview

The same thing appears to be happening again. Oddly enough, it’s precisely the same cast of characters as last time.

Share

Related articles: