BIRD FLU VACCINE: ‘Designed to Vaccinate Innocent Bystanders.’
"...Now that the bird flu vaccine is only moments away from being injected into people, it’s imperative to know that some bird flu vaccines can and do shed."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Source: childrenshd
We were called conspiracy theorists when claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines shed, but numerous studies have proven that to be true. Now that the bird flu vaccine is only moments away from being injected into people, it’s imperative to know that some bird flu vaccines can and do shed.
The same thing appears to be happening again. Oddly enough, it’s precisely the same cast of characters as last time.
Related articles:
Wait...what? Adverse Reactions for the Newly Approved Smallpox Vaccine, Include “Death of Unvaccinated Individuals Who Have Contact With a Vaccinated Individual."
·
“Vaccine Shedding”: Major Study Confirms Covid-Vaxxed Cause Side Effects in Unvaccinated People
·
Deagel Population Forecast of Nearly 70 Percent Fewer Americans by 2025 Is Starting To Look Prophetic
·
How the Medical Establishment Is Working With the Cabal To Facilitate Global Genocide
·
You put together some excellent studies! We must make people aware of these vaccines and the reasons /excuses that abound far and wide. First, do no harm. Second, ask who is getting paid? Third, ask about benefits and side effects. Fourth, safe and effective? Fifth, what would the Amish do? Sixth, be faithful to God’s Word!
Designed like the rest of the mRNA vaccines for genetic manipulation.......better be SERIOUS accountability