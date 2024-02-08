One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Michael Yeadon February 8, 2024

You may have seen videos I’ve recorded where I’ve outlined some of the to-me obviously intentional harms built into the alleged vaccines. I’ve been on tiresome, dozens of people commenting email threads. These are the bane of my current existence because they’re not email lists from which you can ask to be removed. No, they’re reply to all fests. And they never stop. I get sometimes dozens of emails daily. I learn to delete them, lest I be tempted to reply, perpetuating the torture. Today, one person questioned whether the harms were really deliberate. After slapping my forehead, I typed this. You may find it useful in case anyone accuses you of perpetuating misinformation or conspiracy theory.

Best wishes,

Mike

Dear all,

I have a different yet complimentary point, and I have made it before. Somehow, it has not landed.

I am a card carrying trained mechanistic toxicologist (as well as a biochemist, at least, that’s what my degree certificate says). More relevantly, I have over 30 years experience leading new drug design teams across the disciplines.

Over the life of the pharmaceutical industry, we have collectively learned a great deal what kind of chemical and biochemical structures confer what kinds of safety and toxicity risks. We still miss things, especially when they’re not understood and all we have is harms leading to abandonment of research projects or even withdrawal of launched products. Sometimes, board level executives still don’t withdraw harmful products if they think there’s some slight or arguable uncertainty & if they think they can get away with it.

Thalidomide for example was sold in Spain deep into the 1970s, 15 years after it was unequivocally known to be a teratogen in humans. Merck didn’t withdraw their COX2 inhibitor until it was so obvious that they were more or less going to get caught. Other times, companies behaved well.

Equally, we have learned what kinds of design features confer good or poor absorption, low or high plasma protein binding, fast or slow oxidative or conjugative metabolic clearance of drugs via which pathways (hepatic to stool, renal to urine, etc). Drug disposition is perhaps the best understood to the extent there are AI systems which a century of medicinal chemistry & drug metabolism data has fed.

Toxicology is much less well understood by the industry broadly, but students of the specialist field almost all of the well understood mechanisms of toxicity. Things like aspirin, paracetamol, paraquat, rotenone, masked anilines, certain free radical generators, planar polyaromatic hydrocarbons, etc etc. I’ve forgotten so many.

One classic example was dioxin release at Seveso, Italy, which resulted in widespread harms from halogenated biphenyls, which injure us via the aryl hydrocarbon receptor, a nuclear factor controlling expression or repression of numerous genes. The underlying biology is extremely complex and I don’t believe we can claim to understand it. We’re not even sure what the endogenous ligands are.

In one project in industry in which I was lead biologist, I noticed two chemistry colleagues had developed unusual facial rashes. I always pored over chemical structures, and noticed a plausible similarity between part of the new molecules that were being made & tested for this program and those industrial pollutants involved in the Italian accident. Sure enough, they had chloracne and it became a major incident, which we solved, killing the project (obviously) and teaching the industry worldwide to avoid close-in analogues.

So when I looked at the purported vaccines, I detected at least three distinct mechanisms of toxicity.

I assure you, not one of those features would have remained in molecules in the research teams armoury after the first project meeting. It wouldn’t need to be me leading it. Any of my senior staff would see the very obvious safety risks. My peers in industry would also know of them. I’ve talked about them in interviews, pieces to camera, and affidavits.

No one has tapped me on the shoulder to explain why I’ve got it all wrong. Several very clever people have independently said overlapping things, such as Professor Sucharit Bakdhi.

Others with great expertise in intracellular signalling and molecular biology quickly spotted at least two other, clearly designed-in, obviously intentional, mechanisms of toxicity (to do with nuclear localisation signals).

That makes at least five, independent, starkly obvious, in-the-structure harms. Based on at least some of these, I and doctor in Germany, Wolfgang Wodarg, wrote an open letter to the European Medicines Agency, prior to any such product being granted an Emergency Use Authorization.

We listed several concerns for the kinds of harms we expected and feared would follow from mass administration to the population. In response to this letter, the media fell upon us both, we were smeared by our national broadcasters and pushed off numerous online platforms.

Within weeks of the commencement of mass rollouts, all but one of our concerns were starkly obvious. The last one had to do with reproductive toxicity, which duly rolled in a year later.

If you choose to disregard this testimony, I don’t know what to say.

Best wishes,

Mike

